Hindi News ›   Rajasthan ›   Sarpanchs protested in Gangapur city of Sawai Madhopur Rajasthan News

Rajasthan: गंगापुरसिटी में सरपंचों ने दिया धरना, 11 सूत्री मांगों को लेकर मिनी सचिवालय के सामने की नारेबाजी

न्यूूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सवाई माधोपुर Published by: उदित दीक्षित Updated Mon, 24 Apr 2023 08:35 PM IST
गंगापुरसिटी में 11 सूत्री मांगों को लेकर सरपंच बीते कई दिन से धरने पर बठे हुए हैं। इसे लेकर सोमवार को सरपंचों ने महंगाई राहत शिवरों का भी बहिष्कार कर दिया। सरपंचों का कहना है कि जब तक हमारी मांगें पूरी नहीं होती, धरना जारी रहेगा।
 

Sarpanchs protested in Gangapur city of Sawai Madhopur Rajasthan News
सरपंचों का धरना प्रदर्शन जारी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सवाई माधोपुर जिले के गंगापुरसिटी में 11 सूत्री मांगों को लेकर सरपंच मिनी सचिवालय के सामने अनिश्चितकालीन धरने पर बैठे हुए हैं। धरना प्रदर्शन  सोमवार को भी जारी रहा। इस दौरान सरपंचों ने अपनी मांगों को लेकर मुख्यमंत्री के नाम एसडीएम प्रतिनिधि को ज्ञापन भी सौंप।



एसडीएम को ज्ञापन के माध्यम से सरपंचों ने केंद्रीय वित्त आयोग की 1500 करोड़ और राज्य वित्त आयोग की 3000 करोड़ रुपये की राशि की बकाया ग्राम पंचायतों, महात्मा गांधी नरेगा योजना अंतर्गत बकाया भुगतान करने, खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना में वंचित पात्र परिवारों को जोड़ने, पंचायत राज में रिक्त पड़े कनिष्ठ अभियंता के पदों पर भर्ती करने , सरपंचों का मानदेय 15000 रुपये करने और मानदेय की 50 फीसदी राशि पेंशन के रूप में भुगतान करने सहित ग्राम पंचायतों के वार्ड पंचों का वेतन भत्ता 500 रुपये प्रति बैठक करने की मांग की है। 


राज्य सरकार पर पंचायतों को बकाया भुगतान नहीं करने के आरोप
सरपंचों का कहना है कि केंद्रीय वित्तीय आयोग की राशि राज्य सरकार को मिलने के बाद भी ग्राम पंचायतों को उनका बकाया भुगतान नहीं किया जा रहा है। इस कारण ग्राम पंचायतों में सभी विकास कार्य रुके हुए हैं। जब तक सरकार द्वारा उनकी मांगें पूरी नहीं की जाती, तक तक ये धरना प्रदर्शन जारी रहेगा। साथ ही महंगाई राहत शिविरों का भी बहिष्कार किया जाएगा।

