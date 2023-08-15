Rajasthan: अमित मालवीय को सचिन पायलट का जवाब, कहा- मेरे पिता ने मिजोरम नहीं, पाकिस्तान पर गिराए थे बम

भाजपा आईटी विभाग के इंचार्ज अमित मालवीय के उन आरोपों को पूर्व डिप्टी सीएम सचिन पायलट ने गलत तारीख और गलत तथ्यों पर आधारित बताया है, जिसमें अमित मालवीय ने ट्वीट कर कहा था कि राजेश पायलट और सुरेश कलमाड़ी दो पायलट को मिजोरम पर बम गिराने का इनाम इंदिरा गांधी ने दिया था। दोनों को कांग्रेस से सांसद का टिकट दिया गया और राजनीति में जगह दी।

.@amitmalviya - You have the wrong dates, wrong facts…

Yes, as an Indian Air Force pilot, my late father did drop bombs. But that was on erstwhile East Pakistan during the 1971 Indo-Pak war and not as you claim, on Mizoram on the 5th of March 1966.

