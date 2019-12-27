शहर चुनें

Rajasthan: Ten children died in 48 hours, Kota MP Om Birla demanded action to the state government

राजस्थान: 48 घंटे में दस बच्चों की मौत, कोटा सांसद ओम बिरला ने की राज्य सरकार से कार्रवाई की मांग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोटा Updated Fri, 27 Dec 2019 06:05 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
राजस्थान के कोटा स्थित जेके लोन सरकारी अस्पताल में पिछले 48 घंटे के भीतर दस बच्चों की मौत हो चुकी है। जिसके बाद अस्पताल प्रशासन की तरफ से पूरे मामले की जांच के आदेश दिए गए हैं।
अब इस मामले पर कोटा से सांसद और लोकसभा अध्यक्ष ओम बिड़ला ने कहा कि कोटा के एक मातृ एवं शिशु अस्पताल में 48 घंटे में 10 नवजात शिशुओं की असामयिक मौत का मामला चिंता का विषय है। उन्होंने कहा कि राजस्थान सरकार को इस मामले में तुरंत कार्रवाई करनी चाहिए।





अस्पताल के अधिकारियों के मुताबिक 23 दिसंबर को छह बच्चों की मौत हुई, जबकि 24 दिसंबर को चार बच्चों ने दम तोड़ा। 

कुछ मीडिया रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक पिछले छह सालों में इस अस्पताल में 6600 से ज्यादा नवजात शिशुओं की मौत हो चुकी है। 2019 में अब तक 940 बच्चों की मौत चुकी है।
 
