शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Rajasthan ›   Rajasthan Panchayat elections Third phase voting Live Update

राजस्थान पंचायत चुनाव : तीसरे चरण का मतदान जारी, वोटरों में उत्साह धीमा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जयपुर Updated Wed, 29 Jan 2020 03:13 PM IST
विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : पेक्सेल्स
ख़बर सुनें
राजस्थान में पंचायत चुनाव के तीसरे चरण के लिए मतदान बुधवार को सुबह आठ बजे शुरू हुआ, लेकिन दोपहर होते-होते मतदाताओं का उत्साह धीमा पड़ गया।  राज्य निर्वाचन विभाग के एक प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि मतदान के पहले दो घंटे में सुबह दस बजे तक 13 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ।
विज्ञापन
इस चरण में सरपंच के पद के लिए 10,865 और पंच के पद के लिए 28,223 उम्मीदवार मैदान में हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि तीसरे चरण में 24 जिलों की 49 ग्राम पंचायतों में शाम पांच बजे तक मतदान करवाया जाएगा।
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Television

कुमार सानू ने निभाया आदित्य नारायण के बड़े भाई का फर्ज, शादी से पहले नेहा कक्कड़ को ओढ़ाई चुनरी

29 जनवरी 2020

indian idol 11
indian idol
नेहा कक्कड़, आदित्य नारायण
नेहा कक्कड़, उदित नारायण
Television

कुमार सानू ने निभाया आदित्य नारायण के बड़े भाई का फर्ज, शादी से पहले नेहा कक्कड़ को ओढ़ाई चुनरी

29 जनवरी 2020

Bollywood

Salman Khan Video: अभिनेता के साथ सेल्फी ले रहा था फैन, भाईजान ने छीन लिया मोबाइल

28 जनवरी 2020

सलमान खान
salman khan
salman khan
सलमान खान बिग बॉस सीजन-10
Bollywood

Salman Khan Video: अभिनेता के साथ सेल्फी ले रहा था फैन, भाईजान ने छीन लिया मोबाइल

28 जनवरी 2020

Television

शो से निकाले जाने के बाद दोबारा एंट्री पर मधुरिमा ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, अब विशाल पर कह दी ये बात

28 जनवरी 2020

Madhurima Tuli and Vishal
Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli
Vishal and Madhurima
Vishal Aditya Singh
Television

शो से निकाले जाने के बाद दोबारा एंट्री पर मधुरिमा ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, अब विशाल पर कह दी ये बात

28 जनवरी 2020

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
LPU

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
चीन में निर्मित हो रहा अस्पताल
World

चीन : खुला कोरोनावायरस का पहला अस्पताल, दो दिन में किया तैयार

29 जनवरी 2020

Television

टीवी की ये मशूहर अभिनेत्री अस्पताल में भर्ती, फैंस ठीक होने की कर रहे दुआ

29 जनवरी 2020

Arishfa Khan
Arishfa Khan
arshifa khan
Arishfa Khan
Television

टीवी की ये मशूहर अभिनेत्री अस्पताल में भर्ती, फैंस ठीक होने की कर रहे दुआ

29 जनवरी 2020

Television

Bigg Boss 13: घर में आते ही आरती की भाभी ने इन दो कंटेस्टेंट्स की उड़ाई खिल्ली, देखते रह गए घरवाले

28 जनवरी 2020

Kashmira Shah, Aarti Singh
Kashmira Shah
vishal aditya singh
Kashmira Shah, Rashami Desai
Television

Bigg Boss 13: घर में आते ही आरती की भाभी ने इन दो कंटेस्टेंट्स की उड़ाई खिल्ली, देखते रह गए घरवाले

28 जनवरी 2020

कराएं वसंत पंचमी पर बासर के सरस्वती मंदिर में पूजा, पढ़ाई व प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं में मिलती है सफलता :29 जनवरी 2020
Astrology Services

कराएं वसंत पंचमी पर बासर के सरस्वती मंदिर में पूजा, पढ़ाई व प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं में मिलती है सफलता :29 जनवरी 2020
rajasthan panchayat elections rajasthan
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

भारत बनाम न्यूजीलैंड
Cricket News

IND vs NZ Live Score: सुपर ओवर में जीता भारत, न्यूजीलैंड में रचा इतिहास

29 जनवरी 2020

Nirbhaya Case
Delhi NCR

निर्भया के दोषी मुकेश के सभी कानूनी विकल्प खत्म, फांसी मिलना तय

29 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
भारत बंद
India News

सीएए और एनआरसी के खिलाफ भारत बंद, पुणे में 250 से ज्यादा लोगों को हिरासत में लिया

29 जनवरी 2020

कोरोना वायरस
Chandigarh

ये 5 लक्षण नजर आएं तो कोरोना वायरस हो सकता है, बचाव ही उपाय, जानिए क्या करें क्या नहीं

29 जनवरी 2020

प्रशांत किशोर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

बिहार में जन्मे प्रशांत किशोर पांडेय कैसे बने सियासत के 'पीके'

29 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
asim riaz
Television

Bigg Boss 13: हिमांशी को प्रपोज करने पर भड़के आसिम के भाई, बोले- 'उसे अपनी भावनाओं पर...'

29 जनवरी 2020

Arishfa Khan
Television

टीवी की ये मशूहर अभिनेत्री अस्पताल में भर्ती, फैंस ठीक होने की कर रहे दुआ

29 जनवरी 2020

Nirbhaya Case
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case: फांसी से बचने के लिए अब दोषी अक्षय ने अपनाया ये हथकंडा

29 जनवरी 2020

Chhapaak, Tanhaji the Unsung Warrior
Bollywood

19वें दिन भी नहीं थमी अजय देवगन की 'तानाजी' की रफ्तार, दीपिका की 'छपाक' जुटा पाई चंद रुपये

29 जनवरी 2020

कोरोनावायरस के लक्षण
World

कोरोनावायरस : रूस की चीन से सटी सीमाएं सील, मरने वालों की संख्या 132, करीब 6,000 मामलों की पुष्टि

29 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

राहुल गांधी
Rajasthan

राहुल ने एक बार फिर भारत को बताया 'रेप कैपिटल', मोदी सरकार पर साधा निशाना

कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी मंगलवार को जयपुर में 'युवा आक्रोश रैली' को संबोधित करेंगे। रैली यहां के रामनिवास बाग में होनी है और ऐसा माना जा रहा है कि कांग्रेस नेता इसमें देश के आर्थिक संकट और बेरोजगारी के मुद्दे को लेकर केंद्र सरकार पर निशाना साधेंगे।

28 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
शशि थरूर
Rajasthan

सीएए पर बोले शशि थरूर, मैं यह नहीं कहूंगा कि जिन्ना जीत गए, लेकिन वह जीत रहे हैं

27 जनवरी 2020

अशोक गहलोत (फाइल फोटो)
Rajasthan

राजस्थान में सीएए के खिलाफ प्रस्ताव पास, केरल-पंजाब के बाद तीसरा राज्य बना

25 जनवरी 2020

tina dabi
Rajasthan

CAA: आईएएस अधिकारी के फर्जी अकाउंट से विवादास्पद टिप्पणी, भाजपा ने की जांच की मांग

24 जनवरी 2020

क्रिकेट मैच में सट्टा लगाने वाले आरोपी
Rajasthan

राजस्थानः क्रिकेट मैच में 25 करोड़ रुपये की सट्टेबाजी के आरोप में छह लोग गिरफ्तार

28 जनवरी 2020

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

राजस्थान: सुप्रीम कोर्ट का बड़ा फैसला, अप्रैल में होगा शेष पंचायत चुनाव

24 जनवरी 2020

भाजपा विधायक बिहारी लाल
Rajasthan

टिड्डियों से भरी टोकरी लेकर विधानसभा पहुंचा भाजपा विधायक, किसानों को जल्दा मुआवजा देने की मांग

24 जनवरी 2020

CM Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan

गहलोत ने केंद्र सरकार पर कसा तंज, बोले- सरकार में बैठे लोगों को पता चलेगा कि देश क्या चाहता है

23 जनवरी 2020

कांग्रेस सांसद शशि थरूर (फाइल फोटो)
Rajasthan

मुस्लिम लीग से पहले सावरकर ने दिया था दो राष्ट्र सिद्धांत: शशि थरूर

25 जनवरी 2020

संघ प्रचारक धनप्रकाश त्यागी
Rajasthan

राजस्थानः नहीं रहे 103 वर्षीय संघ प्रचारक धनप्रकाश त्यागी

25 जनवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

दिल्ली विधानसभा 2020 : भाजपा में शामिल हुईं साइना नेहवाल, करेंगी पार्टी का प्रचार

बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी साइना नेहवाल भाजपा में शामिल हो गईं हैं। वो दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए पार्टी का प्रचार भी करेंगी। साइना नेहवाल भाजपा नेताओं की मौजूदगी में पार्टी में शामिल हुईं।

29 जनवरी 2020

concept pic 3:07

शाहरुख खान की बहन नूरजहां का पेशावर में निधन

29 जनवरी 2020

जय कुमार जैकी 1:09

यूपी में जेल राज्य मंत्री जयकुमार जैकी का अजीबोगरीब बयान, 'पढ़े लिखे लोग गलत माहौल पैदा कर रहे'

29 जनवरी 2020

सीएए 1:10

भारत बंद: सीएए, एनआरसी और ईवीएम के खिलाफ भारत बंद, यूपी, मुंबई सहित कई जगहों पर प्रदर्शन

29 जनवरी 2020

concept pic 3:06

कैसे पड़ा कोरोना वायरस का नाम, बचाव के लिए इन बातों का रखें ध्यान

29 जनवरी 2020

Related

ShashiTharoor
Rajasthan

दो देशों की थ्योरी की वकालत सबसे पहले वीर सावरकर ने ही की थी : थरूर

24 जनवरी 2020

मृतका
Rajasthan

फेसबुक पर 6 हजार फॉलोअर, मोबाइल पर बिजी रहती थी पत्नी, पति ने मार डाला

21 जनवरी 2020

Neeta Kanwar Sodha
Rajasthan

पाक से आईं नीता को चार माह पहले मिली नागरिकता, राजस्थान में लड़ रहीं पंचायत चुनाव

17 जनवरी 2020

कोटा के अस्पताल में मंत्रीजी के स्वागत के लिए बिछाई गई कारपेट
Rajasthan

कोटा : 34 दिन में 106 बच्चों की मौत, मंत्री के लिए बिछी कालीन, किरकिरी होने पर हटाई

3 जनवरी 2020

राजस्थान में अब तक 350 से ज्यादा बच्चे जिंदगी की जंग हार चुके हैं
Rajasthan

राजस्थान: बच्चों की मौत का सिलसिला जारी, कोटा में 110, बीकानेर में 162 तो जोधपुर में 146 ने तोड़ा दम

5 जनवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Rajasthan

कोटा के अस्पताल में 48 घंटों में नौ और नवजातों की हुई मौत, आंकड़ा पहुंचा 100

2 जनवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited