Home ›   Rajasthan ›   Rajasthan many people killed and injured in collision between bus and truck on National Highway 11

राजस्थान: नेशनल हाईवे 11 पर बस और ट्रक की भिड़ंत, 10 की मौत, 25 घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बीकानेर Updated Mon, 18 Nov 2019 09:17 AM IST
बीकानेर में हुई बस और ट्रक की भिड़ंत
बीकानेर में हुई बस और ट्रक की भिड़ंत - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
राजस्थान के बीकानेर जिले के पास श्री डूंगरगढ़ में राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग 11 पर एक ट्रक और बस की भिड़ंत हो गई है। इस घटना में 10 लोगों की मौत हो गई है जबकि 20-25 लोग घायल हो गए हैं। घायलों को पास के अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। इसे लेकर ज्यादा जानकारी जुटाई जा रही है।
इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
bus truck collision bikaner
