Home ›   Rajasthan ›   Rajasthan HC dismisses petitions of BSP & BJP against merger of 6 BSP MLAs into Congress

कांग्रेस को राहत, राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट ने खारिज की बसपा और भाजपा विधायक की याचिका

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जयपुर Updated Mon, 24 Aug 2020 11:59 AM IST
राजस्थान उच्च न्यायालय (फाइल फोटो)
राजस्थान उच्च न्यायालय (फाइल फोटो)

ख़बर सुनें
राजस्थान उच्च न्यायालय की एकल न्यायाधीश पीठ ने राज्य में बहुजन समाज पार्टी (बसपा) के छह विधायकों के कांग्रेस में विलय के खिलाफ बसपा और भाजपा नेता मदन दिलावर की याचिका को सोमवार को खारिज कर दिया। अदालत ने विधानसभा अध्यक्ष से मामले पर निर्णय लेने के लिए कहा है।
rajasthan high court bjp leader madan dilawar congress assembly speaker

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

