राजस्थान: सचिन पायलट ने कहा- पहले मैं सरकार का हिस्सा था, लेकिन आज नहीं हूं

This has put a full stop on all suspicions that were rising. A roadmap has been prepared for all the issues that were being raised. I have complete faith, that roadmap will be announced timely: Congress leader Sachin Pilot https://t.co/DqfoqaWro5

Earlier, I was part of the govt but now I am not. It is not important where one sits, but what is in the hearts and minds of people. As far as the seating pattern is considered, it is decided by speaker & party & I don't want to comment on it: Sachin Pilot, Congress #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/uK2Onwz3sr