Rajasthan College principal oppose birthday celebration in campus student union president threw cake

छात्रसंघ अध्यक्ष को कॉलेज कैंपस में जन्मदिन मनाने से रोका तो प्रिंसिपल के मुंह पर फेंका केक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अजमेर Updated Tue, 24 Sep 2019 09:43 AM IST
कॉलेज परिसर में बर्थडे मनाने जब प्रिंसिपल डॉ लक्ष्मीकांत ने रोका तो छात्र नेता ने प्रिंसिपल के मुंह पर केक फेंक कर मार दिया
कॉलेज परिसर में बर्थडे मनाने जब प्रिंसिपल डॉ लक्ष्मीकांत ने रोका तो छात्र नेता ने प्रिंसिपल के मुंह पर केक फेंक कर मार दिया - फोटो : ANI
राजस्थान के अजमेर के दयानंद कॉलेज परिसर में जन्मदिन मनाने को लेकर बवाल हो गया। कॉलेज कैंपस में छात्रसंघ अध्यक्ष सीताराम चौधरी को जन्मदिन मनाने से रोका गया, जिसके विरोध में चौधरी ने कॉलेज के प्रिंसिपल डॉ. लक्ष्मीकांत के मुंह पर ही केक फेंक दिया। मामले में दोनों ओर से पुलिस में रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई गई है। 
इस घटना को लेकर कॉलेज प्रशासन और छात्रसंघ आमने-सामने हैं। दरअसल, सोमवार को दयानंद कॉलेज के छात्रसंघ अध्यक्ष सीता राम चौधरी का जन्मदिन था। कॉलेज प्रशासन के अनुसार, छात्र जन्मदिन के बहाने हुड़दंग मचा रहे थे। ऐसे में प्रिंसिपल ने जन्मदिन मनाने से मना कर डाला। यह मनाही छात्र नेता और उसके साथियों का नागवार गुजरी। 





छात्र नेता सीताराम ने प्रिंसिपल के मुंह पर केक फेंक डाला। प्रिंसिपल डॉ.लक्ष्मीकांत का कहना है कि छात्रसंघ अध्यक्ष ने उनके साथ मारपीट भी की और धमकियां भी दीं। उन्होंने कहा कि कॉलेज परिसर में जन्मदिन मनाने की अनुमति नहीं है। ऐसा करने से मना करने पर छात्र नेता ने मेरेऊपर केक फेंक दिया। वहीं स्थानीय पुलिस के मुताबिक दोनों पक्षों की ओर से एफआईआर दर्ज कर ली गई है। 
