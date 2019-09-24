छात्रसंघ अध्यक्ष को कॉलेज कैंपस में जन्मदिन मनाने से रोका तो प्रिंसिपल के मुंह पर फेंका केक

Rajasthan: Principal of Dayanand College was attacked and threatened by students' union president after the principal opposed his birthday celebration on campus, yesterday. Police says, both parties have file complaints against each other, case to be registered. pic.twitter.com/DLuIWGkFUg— ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2019
Dr Laxmikant, Principal, Dayanand College, Ajmer: It is not allowed to celebrate birthdays on campus. When I told Sita Ram Chaudhary, he threw cake at my face, attacked and threatened me. I've filed a police complaint. (23.09.19) pic.twitter.com/0d4BoTWtRt— ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2019
23 सितंबर 2019