राजस्थान में भीषण सड़क हादसा: भरतपुर में यात्रियों से भरी बस को ट्रक ने पीछे से टक्कर मारी, 11 की मौत, कई घायल

भरतपुर में हुए एक दर्दनाक हादसे में 11 लोगों की मौत हो गई। वहीं, इस दुर्घटना में 12 से ज्यादा लोग घायल हो गए। घटना की जानकारी मिलने के बाद लखनपुर, नदबई, हलैना और वैर थाने के पुलिस अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंचे।

#WATCH | Rajasthan | 11 people killed and 12 injured when a trailer vehicle rammed into a bus on Jaipur-Agra Highway near Hantra in Bharatpur District, confirms SP Bharatpur, Mridul Kachawa. The passengers on the bus were going from Bhavnagar in Gujarat to Mathura in Uttar… pic.twitter.com/1nYUkj3J9z