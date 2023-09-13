राजस्थान में भीषण सड़क हादसा: भरतपुर में यात्रियों से भरी बस को ट्रक ने पीछे से टक्कर मारी, 11 की मौत, कई घायल

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
भरतपुर में हुए एक दर्दनाक हादसे में 11 लोगों की मौत हो गई। वहीं, इस दुर्घटना में 12 से ज्यादा लोग घायल हो गए। घटना की जानकारी मिलने के बाद लखनपुर, नदबई, हलैना और वैर थाने के पुलिस अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंचे।
#WATCH | Rajasthan | 11 people killed and 12 injured when a trailer vehicle rammed into a bus on Jaipur-Agra Highway near Hantra in Bharatpur District, confirms SP Bharatpur, Mridul Kachawa. The passengers on the bus were going from Bhavnagar in Gujarat to Mathura in Uttar… pic.twitter.com/1nYUkj3J9z— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 13, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed