शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Rajasthan ›   Portion of a footpath built over drain collapsed in Sirohi town of Rajasthanm, 2 injured

राजस्थान: नाले पर बना फुटपाथ अचानक धंसा, दो लोग घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सिरोही Updated Sat, 26 Oct 2019 11:28 AM IST
सिरोही में अचानक धंसा फुटपाथ
सिरोही में अचानक धंसा फुटपाथ - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
कहते हैं कि कब क्या हो जाए किसी को इसका पता नहीं होता। ऐसा ही कुछ हुआ राजस्थान के सिरोही शहर में। जहां एक व्यक्ति सड़क पर चल रहा था और अचानक फुटपाथ धंस गई। उसके साथ फुटपाथ पर बाइक चला रहा व्यक्ति भी चपेट में आ गया। यह फुटपाथ एक नाले पर बनाई गई थी जो अचानक टूट गई। घटना में दो लोग घायल हो गए हैं। पुलिस मौके पर मौजूद है।
विज्ञापन
 
महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Order Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

pollution
Gurugram

प्रदूषण को रोकने के लिए यातायात व्यवस्था को किया जाएगा दुरुस्त

25 अक्टूबर 2019

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

'यूरोप की तर्ज पर दिल्ली की सड़कों का होगा कायाकल्प, एक साल में पूरा होगा 400 करोड़ का प्रोजेक्ट'

23 अक्टूबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

यूरोप की तरह चमचमाएंगी दिल्ली की सड़कें, सरकार की तैयारियां पूरी

22 अक्टूबर 2019

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
Safalta Class

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
paber tile
Hamirpur (Himachal)

छह दिन पहले लगाई पेवर टाइलें पहली ही बारिश से धंसी

26 जुलाई 2019

दिल्ली हाईवे पर अथइया पुलिया धंसी, वाहनों की आवाजाही पर रोक
Budaun

दिल्ली हाईवे पर अथइया पुलिया धंसी, वाहनों की आवाजाही पर रोक

31 अगस्त 2018

मंडी में गिरा पुराना मकान, मलबा गिरने से चंडीगढ़ मनाली एनएच-21 तीन घंटे डयोड के समीप रहा बंद
Mandi

मंडी में गिरा पुराना मकान, मलबा गिरने से चंडीगढ़ मनाली एनएच-21 तीन घंटे डयोड के समीप रहा बंद

22 जुलाई 2017

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा और घर बैठें पाएं प्रसाद : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा और घर बैठें पाएं प्रसाद : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
विज्ञापन
drain footpath collapsed
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

तेज बहादुर
Chandigarh

हरियाणाः तेज बहादुर ने छोड़ी 'जजपा', बोले- दुष्यंत ने भाजपा का साथ देकर विश्वासघात किया है

26 अक्टूबर 2019

isha ambani
Bollywood

ईशा अंबानी ने 28वें बर्थडे पर रखी शानदार पार्टी, करिश्मा कपूर ने शेयर की इनसाइड तस्वीर

26 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
नेहा कक्कड़
Bollywood

आखिर कौन है ये शख्स जो नेहा कक्कड़ के लिए दे सकता है जान, इंस्टाग्राम पर किया एलान

26 अक्टूबर 2019

Raveena Tondon
Bollywood

जब प्यार में पागल रवीना टंडन ने की थी सुसाइड की कोशिश, अजय देवगन ने दी थी धमकी

26 अक्टूबर 2019

Asin Thottumkal
Bollywood

शादी के बाद इस एक्ट्रेस ने छोड़ दिया बॉलीवुड, एक साल तक बेटी को छिपाकर रखा

26 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रकाश राज
Bollywood

रामलीला की तुलना चाइल्ड पॉर्न से करने पर फंसे प्रकाश राज, सुप्रीम कोर्ट के 5 वकीलों ने की शिकायत

26 अक्टूबर 2019

devendra fadnavis, uddhav thackeray
India News

महाराष्ट्र : सीएम पद नहीं महत्वपूर्ण मंत्रालयों पर शिवसेना की नजर, दिवाली तक इंतजार

26 अक्टूबर 2019

अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

गोपाल कांडा मामले ने कराई भाजपा की किरकिरी, उमा भारती के इस ट्वीट के बाद बैकफुट पर आई पार्टी

26 अक्टूबर 2019

Amit shah says, no congress only bjp people defeated the party
India News

शाह ने कहा- कांग्रेस ने नहीं, भाजपा के लोगों ने ही हराया, प्रभारियों की लगाई क्लास

26 अक्टूबर 2019

कमलेश तिवारी फाइल फोटो
Lucknow

कमलेश हत्याकांड में बरेली के वकील समेत तीन और गिरफ्तार

26 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

वसुंधरा राजे, अशोक गहलोत (फाइल फोटो)
Rajasthan

Rajasthan Bye-Election result: मंडावा में कांग्रेस की जीत, खींवसर में आरएलपी ने मारी बाजी

राजस्थान में विधानसभा की दो सीटों के लिए उपचुनाव हुए। जिसके लिए आज मतगणना हुई। दोपहर तीन बजे तक के रूझान में एक सीट पर कांग्रेस, जबकि एक सीट पर राष्ट्रीय लोकतांत्रिक पार्टी के उम्मीदवार बढ़त बनाए हुए थे। लेकिन अब दोनों सीटों के परिणाम आ चुके हैं। 

24 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Rajasthan

राजस्थान: ज्यादा वजन और मोटे पेट वाले पुसिलकर्मियों के बारे में एसपी ने मांगी रिपोर्ट

23 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Education

मेधावी छात्रों को मिलेगी मुफ्त हवाई यात्रा की सुविधा, जानें सरकार की योजना

23 अक्टूबर 2019

एंड्रयू मैकडोनाल्ड
Cricket News

IPL 2020: राजस्थान रॉयल्स ने ऑस्ट्रेलियाई दिग्गज को बनाया कोच, दिल्ली के लिए खेल चुका है मैच

21 अक्टूबर 2019

बीएसपी कार्यकर्ताओं ने दो नेताओं के मुंह पर कालिख पोत दी
Rajasthan

राजस्थान: बसपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने पार्टी नेताओं का मुंह काला करके पहनाई जूतों की माला

22 अक्टूबर 2019

अशोक गहलोत (फाइल फोटो)
Rajasthan

राजस्थान: मंत्रियों का भत्ता 10 हजार से बढ़कर हुआ 30 हजार महीना

22 अक्टूबर 2019

वोटिंग
Rajasthan

उपचुनाव: राजस्थान की दो विधानसभा सीटों के लिए मतदान

21 अक्टूबर 2019

अशोक गहलोत-सचिन पायलट (फाइल फोटो)
Rajasthan

राजस्थान: जयपुर, जोधपुर और कोटा में अब दो निगम, दो मेयर, ऐसा करने वाला पहला राज्य

19 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Rajasthan

राजस्थान के पोकरण में लगातार हुए आठ धमाके, थर्रा उठे आसपास के गांव

1 अक्टूबर 2019

शरीफ खान के गांव वाले
Rajasthan

राजस्थान : जम्मू-कश्मीर में मारे गए ट्रक ड्राइवर के परिजनों ने शव लेने से किया इनकार

16 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

करतारपुर जाने के लिए देने होंगे 1400 रुपये, कांग्रेस बोली, पाकिस्तान वसूल रहा है ‘जजिया’ टैक्स

पाकिस्तान के करतारपुर गलियारे (कॉरिडोर) के प्रस्तावित शुल्क पर कांग्रेस ने तीखा हमला किया है, जिसमें कहा पाकिस्तान की तरफ से हर एक श्रद्धालु से जजिया लिया जा रहा है। जो गलत है और केन्द्र सरकार को जजिया खुद अदा करना चाहिए।

26 अक्टूबर 2019

एम एल खट्टर 1:30

Haryana Election Result: मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल खट्टर बोले, ‘हम बनाने जा रहे हैं सरकार’

26 अक्टूबर 2019

अयोध्या 1:11

अयोध्या में जलेंगे 5 लाख 51 हजार दीये, गिनीज वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड में दर्ज होगा नाम

26 अक्टूबर 2019

हरियाणा 1:13

हरियाणा में भाजपा-जजपा का गठबंधन, अमित शाह ने किया एलान

25 अक्टूबर 2019

जनरल बिपिन रावत 1:53

पाकिस्तान अधिकृत कश्मीर पर जनरल बिपिन रावत ने कहा, पीओके पर पाकिस्तान का नहीं आतंकियों का नियंत्रण

25 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

Bharat singh kundanpur
Rajasthan

राजस्थान: कांग्रेस विधायक ने दिया इस्तीफा, अपनी ही सरकार के मंत्री पर लगाया भ्रष्टाचार का आरोप

14 अक्टूबर 2019

आरोपियों को शहर में घुमाती पुलिस
Rajasthan

राजस्थान में सलाखें तोड़कर भागा गैंगस्टर, मदद करने वालों को पुलिस ने अर्धनग्न कर शहर में घुमाया

23 सितंबर 2019

अशोक गहलोत, नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
Rajasthan

हाउडी मोदी पर अशोक गहलोत का वार, कहा- पीएम ने ह्यूस्टन में विदेश नीति की धज्जियां उड़ा दीं

24 सितंबर 2019

जोधपुर सड़क हादसा
Rajasthan

राजस्थानः जोधपुर के बालेसर में भीषण सड़क हादसा, 13 लोगों की मौत

27 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Rajasthan

राजस्थान: बीकानेर में भूकंप के झटके, रिक्टर स्केल पर मापी गई 4.5 तीव्रता

13 अक्टूबर 2019

धोलपुर में डूबे
Rajasthan

राजस्थानः धौलपुर में चंबल नदी में मूर्ति विसर्जन के दौरान डूबे 10 युवक

8 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited