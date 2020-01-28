शहर चुनें

राजस्थानः क्रिकेट मैच में 25 करोड़ रुपये की सट्टेबाजी के आरोप में छह लोग गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सीकर Updated Tue, 28 Jan 2020 06:05 AM IST
क्रिकेट मैच में सट्टा लगाने वाले आरोपी
क्रिकेट मैच में सट्टा लगाने वाले आरोपी - फोटो : एएनआई
राजस्थान के सीकर में क्रिकेट मैच में सट्टा लगाने के आरोप में पुलिस ने छह सटोरियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि इन सभी सटोरियों से 31 मोबाइल फोन, दो लैपटॉप और डायरियां बरामद की गईं हैं।
पुलिस ने आगे बताया की लैपटॉप, मोबाइल फोन और डायरियां देखने के बाद पता चला है कि वे  25 करोड़ रुपये की सट्टेबाजी की गतिविधियों में शामिल थे। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।
 
 
cricket cricket betting
