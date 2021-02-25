शहर चुनें

Passenger caught with 17 lakh rupees smartphone, foreign currencies also recovered at Jaipur international airport

जयपुर हवाई अड्डे पर 17 लाख रुपये के स्मार्टफोन के साथ पकड़ा गया यात्री, विदेशी मुद्राएं भी बरामद

Kuldeep Singh न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जयपुर
Updated Thu, 25 Feb 2021 12:29 AM IST
स्मार्टफोन और मोबाइल सामान
स्मार्टफोन और मोबाइल सामान - फोटो : [email protected]
ख़बर सुनें
राजस्थान के जयपुर अंतर्राष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे पर एक यात्री को एयर कस्टम विभाग के अधिकारियों ने चेकिंग के दौरान 17,97,400 रुपये के स्मार्टफोन और मोबाइल के  सामान के साथ पकड़ा है। इसके साथ ही उसके पास से 17,400 रुपये के मूल्य की कुछ विदेशी मुद्राएं और 4,400 रुपये की भारतीय मुद्रा बरामद हुई हैं।
city & states rajasthan jaipur jaipur international airport smartphone

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

