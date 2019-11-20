शहर चुनें

राजस्थान: सेना के जैसलमेर सेक्टर में अभ्यास के दौरान घायल हुए जवान की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जैसलमेर Updated Wed, 20 Nov 2019 12:47 PM IST
राजस्थान के जैसलमेर सेक्टर में सैन्य अभ्यास के दौरान एक जवान की मौत हो गई, जबकि एक अन्य जवान घायल हो गया। फलसुंड शहर के पास टी-90 टैंक के मूवमेंट के दौरान यह घटना हुई। सेना के अधिकारियों के अनुसार, घायल जवान का इलाज चल रहा है। 
यह खबर अपडेट की जा रही है।
