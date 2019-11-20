राजस्थान: सेना के जैसलमेर सेक्टर में अभ्यास के दौरान घायल हुए जवान की मौत

Army officials: One Army jawan died while another got injured in a tank-related incident during an exercise in the Jaisalmer sector (Rajasthan). The incident occurred during the movement of the T-90 tanks near the Phalsund town.— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2019
राजस्थान में देश की सबसे बड़ी पक्षी त्रासदी हुई है। आंकड़ों के मुताबिक 11 दिनों में 18,059 विदेशी पक्षियों की मौत हो चुकी है। लेकिन, पक्षियों की मौत का कारण अभी तक किसी को नहीं पता चला है।
20 नवंबर 2019