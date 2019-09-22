शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Rajasthan ›   many people died and 20 people were injured in a bus accident near Lamana village in Ajmer

राजस्थानः अजमेर में बस और ट्रक की टक्कर में आठ लोगों की मौत, 20 घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जयपुर Updated Sun, 22 Sep 2019 10:26 PM IST
बस दुर्घटना
बस दुर्घटना - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
राजस्थान के अजमेर जिले के मागंलियावास थाना क्षेत्र में रविवार को एक निजी बस और ट्रक की आमने सामने की भिडंत में बस में मौजूद आठ लोगों की मौत हो गई जबकि 20 लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। 
विज्ञापन
थानाधिकारी रामचंद्र कुमावत ने घटना की पुष्टि करते हुए बताया कि लमाणा गांव के पास एक ट्रक और स्लीपर कोच बस के बीच भीषण टक्कर हुई जिससे बस के परखच्चे उड़ गए। बस में सवार दो बच्चों समेत आठ लोगों की मौत हो गई जबकि 20 अन्य लोग घायल हो गए।
 
उन्होंने बताया कि घायलों को उपचार के लिए अजमेर और ब्यावर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है जबकि मृतकों की शिनाख्त के प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं।
 
घर बैठे सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज एक साथ प्रसन्न - 28 सितम्बर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

हादसे में घायल यात्री
Dehradun

रुड़की: मनसा देवी के दर्शन करने जा रही श्रद्धालुओं से भरी बस पलटी, 41 लोग घायल

22 सितंबर 2019

मंगलौर क्षेत्र के लिब्बरहेड़ी गांव के पास श्रद्धालुओं से भरी बस डिवाइडर से टकराने के बाद रुड़की ?
Roorkee

मंगलौर में हाईवे पर पलटी बस, 41 श्रद्धालु घायल

21 सितंबर 2019

चीनी पर्यटकों को ले जा रही बस दुर्घटनाग्रस्त
World

अमेरिका में चीनी पर्यटकों को ले जा रही बस दुर्घटनाग्रस्त, कम से कम चार लोगों की मौत

21 सितंबर 2019

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Invertis university

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
बेड़ीनाग-राईआगर सड़क में पलटी स्कूल बस। अमर उजाला
Pithoragarh

ब्रेक फेल होने से अनियंत्रित बस सड़क पर पलटी

21 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश में तेज रफ्तार यात्री बस पलटी, चार की मौत, 40 से ज्यादा लोग घायल

20 सितंबर 2019

स्पीड ब्रेकर पर उठलने के बाद असंतुलति होकर दुकान के सामने पलटी निजी बस।
Jind

स्पीड ब्रेकर पर अनियंत्रित होने से तेज रफ्तार बस पलटी, 15 यात्री घायल

20 सितंबर 2019

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज प्रसन्न, 28 सितम्बर
Astrology Services

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज प्रसन्न, 28 सितम्बर
विज्ञापन
bus accident rajasthan ajmer bus accident
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Speech of Donald Trump can be centered on India during Howdy Modi event
World

LIVE : अनुच्छेद 370 हटाने पर पीएम मोदी ने कहा- उन्हें दिक्कत जो अपना देश नहीं संभाल पा रहे

23 सितंबर 2019

क्विंटन डीडॉक
Cricket News

दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने तीसरे टी-20 में भारत को 9 विकेट से रौंदा, सीरीज 1-1 से बराबर

22 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
न्यूयॉर्क पहुंचे पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान
World

उधार के विमान से अमेरिका पहुंचे इमरान, रिसीव करने नहीं आया कोई अधिकारी

22 सितंबर 2019

स्मिता
Bollywood

इस एडल्ट स्टार ने फांसी लगाकर कर ली थी आत्महत्या, आज तक किसी को नहीं पता चला उस रात क्या हुआ था

22 सितंबर 2019

शक्तिमान
Bollywood

शक्तिमान के किरदार जैकाल, किलविश को भूल गए हों तो याद कर लीजिए, इतने सालों बाद ऐसे दिखते हैं

22 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
कैराना में तैनात पुलिस फोर्स
Shamli

कैराना विधायक नाहिद हसन के घर पुलिस की दबिश, लटकी गिरफ्तारी की तलवार

22 सितंबर 2019

ग्वांतानमो बे जेल
Bizarre News

दुनिया की सबसे महंगी जेल, जहां सिर्फ एक कैदी पर सालाना खर्च होते हैं 93 करोड़ रुपये

22 सितंबर 2019

Top 5 longest flight
World

ये हैं दुनिया की पांच सबसे लंबी दूरी की उड़ानें, 16-17 घंटे से ज्यादा हवा में कटता है सफर

22 सितंबर 2019

प्रीति जिंटा, अर्जुन कपूर, सनी लियोनी
Bollywood

लंबे समय बाद दिखीं प्रीति और बच्चों के साथ स्पॉट हुईं सनी, देखें इन 15 सितारों की तस्वीरें

22 सितंबर 2019

Billionaire Daughters
Bollywood

#DaughtersDay ये हैं अरबपति बिजनेसमैन की गुणवान बेटियां, पिता के नक्शे कदम पर चल कमा रहीं नाम

22 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

अशोक गहलोत (फाइल फोटो)
Rajasthan

राजस्थान में बड़े पैमाने पर राजनीतिक नियुक्तियों की तैयारी में गहलोत सरकार

राजस्थान की कांग्रेस सरकार राज्य में बड़े पैमाने पर राजनीतिक नियुक्तियों की तैयारी में जुट गयी है। नियुक्तियों की यह प्रक्रिया अगले महीने राज्य की दो विधानसभा सीटों पर होने वाले उपचुनाव से पहले पूरा कर लिए जाने की संभावना है।

22 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Rajasthan

राजस्थान : राष्ट्रीय रैली चैंपियनशिप रेस में मोटरसाइकिल से टकराई कार, तीन लोगों की मौत

22 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Rajasthan

राजस्थान में पंप चोरी के आरोप में दलित व्यक्ति की पीट-पीट कर हत्या

22 सितंबर 2019

राजस्थान के मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत (फाइल फोटो)
Rajasthan

दुर्घटनाएं रोकने के लिए गहलोत सरकार का अनूठा प्रयोग, कार में फैमिली फोटो लगाना होगा अनिवार्य

21 सितंबर 2019

अशोक गहलोत (फाइल फोटो)
Rajasthan

राजस्थान में बड़ा प्रशासनिक फेरबदल, 70 आईएएस अफसरों का हुआ तबादला

22 सितंबर 2019

बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती
Rajasthan

राजस्थान में मायावती को बड़ा झटका, बसपा के सभी छह विधायक कांग्रेस में शामिल, बताई ये वजह

17 सितंबर 2019

वोटिंग(सांकेतिक)
Rajasthan

राजस्थान की दो विधानसभा सीटों पर 21 अक्तूबर को होगा उपचुनाव

21 सितंबर 2019

गवरी नृत्य करते सदस्य
Rajasthan

लोकनृत्य गवरी: हिस्सा लेने वाले 40 दिन नहीं करते स्नान, खाते हैं एक वक्त का खाना

19 सितंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Rajasthan

राजस्थान: सीमापार से आए कबूतर पर लिखा मिला फोन नंबर, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

18 सितंबर 2019

सतीश पूनिया-संजय जायसवाल (फाइल फोटो)
India News

वैश्य-जाट कार्ड से राजस्थान-बिहार के कई नेताओं के भविष्य पर ग्रहण, भाजपा ने यूं ही नहीं लगाया दांव

16 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

PM Modi LIVE | हाउडी मोदी से पीएम मोदी का संबोधन

ह्यूस्टन के एनआरजी स्टेडियम पहुंचे पीएम मोदी। पीएम मोदी को देखकर जोश में भारतीय। मोदी कुछ ही देर में हाउडी मोदी कार्यक्रम को करेंगे संबोधित

22 सितंबर 2019

इमरान खान, नरेंद्र मोदी 2:03

अमेरिका पहुंचे इमरान को रिसीव करने नहीं पहुंचा कोई अमेरिकी अफसर, PM मोदी के लिए रेड कार्पेट

22 सितंबर 2019

हाउडी मोदी कार्यक्रम 1:24

‘हाउडी मोदी’ कार्यक्रम में मोदी से मिलने के लिए जोश में भारतीय, जमकर बजाए ढोल नगाड़े

22 सितंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:05

ड्रीम गर्ल हिट होते ही खुली राज शांडिल्य की किस्मत, बर्थडे गिफ्ट में मिली इस निर्माता की फिल्म

22 सितंबर 2019

राजनाथ सिंह 1:30

धारा 370 को राजनाथ सिंह ने बताया नासूर, कहा- 370 ने हमारे जिगर के टुकड़े कश्मीर को किया लहूलुहान

22 सितंबर 2019

Related

अशोक गहलोत(फाइल फोटो)
Rajasthan

राजस्थानः संविदा पर काम कर रहे भूतपूर्व सैनिकों का पारिश्रमिक 10 फीसदी बढ़ा

21 सितंबर 2019

वन विभाग ने राजस्थान से बाघ पकड़ा
Rajasthan

वन विभाग ने राजस्थान से बाघ को पकड़ा, 12 सितंबर को एक व्यक्ति की कर दी थी हत्या

19 सितंबर 2019

अशोक गहलोत
Rajasthan

मायावती ने कांग्रेस को कहा- धोखेबाज पार्टी, सीएम गहलोत बोले- इस तरह की प्रतिक्रिया की उम्मीद थी

17 सितंबर 2019

स्वामी चिनमयानंद पर एक छात्रा ने शोशण का आरोप लगाया है
Rajasthan

चिन्मयानंद पर आरोप लगाने वाली छात्रा दोस्त के साथ बरामद, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दिल्ली लाने को कहा

30 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Government Jobs

Rajasthan: इस विभाग में छह साल बाद हो रही हैं भर्तियां, 900 से ज्यादा पदों के लिए मांगे आवेदन

12 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Rajasthan

परिवार को 50 लाख का बीमा दिलाने के लिए फाइनेंसर ने रचा चक्रव्यूह, सुपारी देकर खुद की हत्या कराई

10 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited