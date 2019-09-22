राजस्थानः अजमेर में बस और ट्रक की टक्कर में आठ लोगों की मौत, 20 घायल

Rajasthan: 8 people died and 20 people were injured after a bus rammed into a truck near Lamana village in Ajmer, earlier today. Injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital. pic.twitter.com/uRQjtN1lXN— ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2019
राजस्थान की कांग्रेस सरकार राज्य में बड़े पैमाने पर राजनीतिक नियुक्तियों की तैयारी में जुट गयी है। नियुक्तियों की यह प्रक्रिया अगले महीने राज्य की दो विधानसभा सीटों पर होने वाले उपचुनाव से पहले पूरा कर लिए जाने की संभावना है।
22 सितंबर 2019