Rajasthan Politics: कांग्रेस को झटका; पाला बदलते ही ज्योति ने खोले राज, बोलीं- कांग्रेस में नहीं सुनी जाती बात

बीजेपी जॉइन करने के बाद मिर्धा ने कहा कि 2014 के बाद देश और प्रदेश की परिस्थितियां बदली और पीएम मोदी के नेतृत्व में हमारे देश की साख दुनिया भर में बढ़ी लेकिन कांग्रेस पार्टी इसके विपरीत चली गई. उन्होंने कहा कि पार्टी में हमारी बात कभी सुनी जाती थी और कभी नहीं क्योंकि कांग्रेस अपने लक्ष्य से भटक गई है।

Former MP Smt. Jyoti Mirdha and Shri Sawai Singh Chaudhary (Retd. IPS Officer) join BJP in presence of Shri @ArunSinghbjp at party headquarters in New Delhi. #JoinBJP https://t.co/UbedMMbL66