आईपीएस मोहन लाल लाठर राजस्थान के पुलिस महानिदेशक नियुक्त किए गए

Mohan Lal Lather, IPS (RR:1987), DGP, Crime Branch, Rajasthan, appointed as DGP (Head of Police Force), Rajasthan for a period of two years (irrespective of his date of superannuation) or until further orders, whichever is earlier: Government of Rajasthan— ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.