Home ›   Rajasthan ›   IPS Mohan Lal Lathar appointed as Director General of Police of Rajasthan

आईपीएस मोहन लाल लाठर राजस्थान के पुलिस महानिदेशक नियुक्त किए गए

एजेंसी, जयपुर Updated Wed, 04 Nov 2020 12:39 AM IST
आईपीएस मोहन लाल लाठर
आईपीएस मोहन लाल लाठर - फोटो : twitter

ख़बर सुनें
1987 बैच के आईपीएस मोहन लाल लाठर को क्राइम ब्रांच राजस्थान पुलिस बल के प्रमुख (DGP) के रूप में नियुक्त किया गया है। वह दो साल की अवधि तक या अगले आदेश तक के लिए इस पद पर बने रहेंगे। अशोक गहलोत सरकार ने पुलिस महानिदेशक भूपेंद्र सिंह यादव के इस्तीफे के बाद अब पुलिस महकमे के नए मुखिया के रूप में चुना है। पुलिस महानिदेशक की नियुक्ति यूपीएससी के जरिए पूरी हुई है।
city & states rajasthan ips mohan lal lather mohan lal lather ips ashok gehlot rajasthan government new dgp of rajasthan police

