राजस्थान : गुर्जर नेता विजय बैंसला ने कहा - हमारी मांगे नहीं, सरकार से समझौते के कार्यान्वयन का प्रमाण मांगा

Our demands are not new. We had asked the govt for proof of implementation of our agreement with them. We want to know the source of compensation paid to our widows, whether it's paid from govt funds or some collection & whether it's respect or insult: Gurjar leader Vijay Bainsla https://t.co/YHtmG3cOa8 pic.twitter.com/Vx9ndwAck6— ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2020
