Earthquake: राजस्थान के बीकानेर में देर रात आया भूकंप, आसपास के इलाकों में भी महसूस हुए झटके, 4.3 रही तीव्रता

राजस्थान के बीकानेर जिले में मंगलवार रात 11:36 बजे भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। रिक्टर स्केल पर भूकंप की तीव्रता 4.3 मापी गई। जानकारी के अनुसार, आसपास के इलाकों में भी भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए।

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 06-06-2023, 23:36:57 IST, Lat: 28.36 & Long: 66.33, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 685km W of Bikaner, Rajasthan, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/dJb2e1rMQ6@KirenRijiju @Indiametdept @ndmaindia @Ravi_MoES pic.twitter.com/eUg5BssouJ