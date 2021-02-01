राजस्थान: कक्षा 6 से 8 के छात्रों के लिए 8 फरवरी से खुलेंगे स्कूल, सीएम अशोक गहलोत ने दिया आदेश

Schools for students of Classes 6 to 8 to open from February 8 while following COVID19 protocols. Classes to start for students of undergraduate first and second year and postgraduate students. 200 people to be allowed to attend social and other events: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot pic.twitter.com/wI9DtCI1ma— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2021
