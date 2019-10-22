शहर चुनें

राजस्थान: बसपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने पार्टी नेताओं का मुंह काला करके पहनाई जूतों की माला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जयपुर Updated Tue, 22 Oct 2019 03:02 PM IST
बीएसपी कार्यकर्ताओं ने दो नेताओं के मुंह पर कालिख पोत दी
बीएसपी कार्यकर्ताओं ने दो नेताओं के मुंह पर कालिख पोत दी - फोटो : Twitter
ख़बर सुनें
राजस्थान के जयपुर में मंगलवार को बहुजन समाज पार्टी (बसपा) के कार्यकर्ताओं ने अपनी ही पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय समन्वयक रामजी गौतम और बसपा के पूर्व प्रदेश प्रभारी सीताराम के चेहरे पर कालिख पोत दी। इसके बाद उन्होंने दोनों नेताओं को गधे पर बैठाकर घुमाया। कार्यकर्ताओं ने दोनों नेताओं को जूतों की माला भी पहनाई। इन नेताओं पर कथित पार्टी विरोधी गतिविधियों में शामिल होने का आरोप है। जिसके कारण उनके साथ यह व्यवहार किया गया।
bsp workers anti party activities party leaders
