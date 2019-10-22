राजस्थान: बसपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने पार्टी नेताओं का मुंह काला करके पहनाई जूतों की माला

#WATCH Rajasthan: BSP workers blackened faces of party's national coordinator Ramji Gautam&former BSP state incharge Sitaram¶ded them on donkeys,in Jaipur today.The workers also garlanded them with shoes&alleged that these leaders were indulging in anti-party activities pic.twitter.com/Vjvn1kur2w— ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
राजस्थान रॉयल्स ने आईपीएल 2020 के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई दिग्गज को बनाया कोच
21 अक्टूबर 2019