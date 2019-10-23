शहर चुनें

Rajasthan ›   Bikaner SP issued an order asking about police personnels weight and stomach more than average

राजस्थान: ज्यादा वजन और मोटे पेट वाले पुसिलकर्मियों के बारे में एसपी ने मांगी रिपोर्ट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बीकानेर Updated Wed, 23 Oct 2019 06:45 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
राजस्थान में औसत से ज्यादा वजन और मोटे पेट वाले पुसिलकर्मियों की जानकारी मांगी गई है। बीकानेर के पुलिस अधीक्षक (एसपी) ने एक आदेश जारी कर एक नवंबर तक ऐसे सभी पुलिस कर्मियों का विवरण मांगा है जिनका वजन और पेट औसत से अधिक है।
bikaner sp rajasthan police rajasthan
