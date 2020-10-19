शहर चुनें
राजस्थान : प्रॉपर्टी को लेकर भाजपा नेता की पिटाई, मुख्य आरोपी गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, धौलपुर Updated Mon, 19 Oct 2020 08:10 AM IST
धौलपुर के एसपी केशव सिंह शेखावत
धौलपुर के एसपी केशव सिंह शेखावत - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
राजस्थान के धौलपुर में एक स्थानीय भाजपा नेता को पीटने का मामला सामने आया है। पुलिस की ओर से दी गई जानकारी के मुताबिक कुछ बदमाशों ने प्रॉपर्टी के चलते स्थानीय भाजपा नेता मुश्तक कुरैशी को कथित तौर पर पीटा है। धौलपुर के एसपी केशव सिंह शेखवात ने इस बात की जानकारी दी।
एसपी ने बताया कि इस मामले मुख्य आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है और दूसरे आरोपियों की तलाश जारी है। इसके अलावा पुलिस ने बताया कि इस मामले की जांच अभी की जा रही है।
