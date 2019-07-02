शहर चुनें

राजस्थान के मंग्रोल में किसान ने की आत्महत्या, कर्ज और पारिवारिक समस्याएं बनीं कारण

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जयपुर Updated Tue, 02 Jul 2019 04:09 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
राजस्थान में बारन शहर के मंग्रोल कस्बे में एक किसान ने आत्महत्या कर ली है। किसान द्वारा यह आत्मघाती कदम उठाने के पीछे का कारण कर्ज और पारिवारिक समस्याएं बताई जा रही हैं। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है। 
कलेक्टर ने बताया कि किसान ने एक बैंक से 90 हजार रुपये का कर्ज ले रखा था। उसके एक बेटा और तीन बेटियां थीं। उसका बेटा एक बीमारी से पीड़ित था और बेटी को मानसिक समस्याएं थीं। पारिवारिक कारणों से वह तनाव में था। उन्होंने कहा कि मामले की जांच अभी चल रही है।


 

rajasthan baran mangrol rajasthan farmer suicide loan farmer suicide rajasthan family problems
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

