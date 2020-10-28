शहर चुनें
Home ›   Rajasthan ›   4 women file complaint against a self-styled godman alleging sexual harassment in Bundi

राजस्थान : बूंदी में तांत्रिक के खिलाफ कथित यौन शोषण को लेकर शिकायत दर्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बूंदी Updated Wed, 28 Oct 2020 03:24 PM IST
चार महिलाओं ने बाबा के खिलाफ दर्ज कराई शिकायत
चार महिलाओं ने बाबा के खिलाफ दर्ज कराई शिकायत - फोटो : ANI

राजस्थान के बूंदी में चार महिलाओं ने एक तांत्रिक के खिलाफ शिकायत दर्ज कराई है। महिलाओं ने बताया कि तांत्रिक कथित तौर पर उनका यौन शोषण करता था। पुलिस में दर्ज कराई गई शिकायत के अनुसार तांत्रिक तंत्र विद्या से लोगों की समस्या को दूर करने में माहिर था।
शिकायत में कहा गया है कि ऐसा करने के बाद वह महिलाओं के साथ गलत व्यवहार करता था। इसके अलावा तांत्रिक लोगों से दान भी मांगता था। पुलिस ने बताया कि उस तांत्रिक के खिलाफ शिकायत दर्ज कर ली गई है।
