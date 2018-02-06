अपना शहर चुनें

Panchkula bureau Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 10:04 PM IST
पढ़ो पंजाब, पढ़ाओ पंजाब के मशाल मार्च का पटियाला में स्वागत
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
पटियाला।
प्रदेश सरकार के ’पढ़ो पंजाब, पढ़ाओ पंजाब’ प्रोजेक्ट के तहत मंगलवार को शिक्षा विभाग ने छोटे बच्चों को गांवों और शहरों के प्राथमिक स्कूलों में बनाए गए ’खेल महल’ में नर्सरी, एलकेजी और यूकेजी कक्षाओं में प्रवेश दिलाने को उनके परिजनों को उत्साहित करने के लिए मशाल मार्च निकाला।
मार्च के पटियाला की सीमा में दाखिल होने पर सरहिंद रोड पर नंदपुर केशों में जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी सेकेंडरी कंवल कुमारी और डिप्टी डीईओ संजीव बांसल, जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी एलीमेंटरी दर्शन लाल और डिप्टी डीईओ मधु कथूरिया के नेतृत्व में शानदार स्वागत किया गया।
मशाल मार्च का फग्गण माजरा, हरदासपुर, हसनपुर प्रोहतां, हेमकुंट पेट्रोल पंप, बीएन खालसा स्कूल, खंडा चौक, पंचायत भवन, न्यू पावर हाउस कालोनी, आत्मा राम कुमार सभा स्कूल, सनौरी अड्डा, पुरानी पुलिस लाइन, 32 नंबर स्कूल, पसियाना पुल, वजीदपुर, बरसट और शेखूपुर में विभिन्न स्थानों पर 47 स्कूलों के विद्यार्थियों-अध्यापकों ने भव्य स्वागत किया। इसके बाद मशाल मार्च को संगरूर रोड पर पहाड़पुर में अगले चरण के लिए विदा किया गया।

