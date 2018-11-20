शहर चुनें

बुजुर्ग महिला ने आग लगाकर की आत्महत्या

बुजुर्ग महिला ने आग लगाकर की आत्महत्या

Panchkula bureau Updated Tue, 20 Nov 2018 10:16 PM IST
बुजुर्ग महिला ने आग लगाकर की आत्महत्या
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
जालंधर। थाना भार्गव कैंप के अंतर्गत आते मॉडल हाउस इलाके में एक बुजुर्ग महिला ने आग लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। महिला की पहचान ठाकुर देवी (70) पत्नी स्वर्गीय अजीत सिंह निवासी मॉडल हाउस के रूप में हुई है। पड़ोस में रहने वाले लोगों ने पुलिस को सूचित किया। सूचना मिलते ही मौके पर थाना भार्गव कैंप के प्रभारी बरजिंदर सिंह पुलिस पार्टी समेत मौके पर पहुंचे।
थाना प्रभारी ने बताया कि मृतक महिला घर में अकेली थी। जब घर में काम करने वाली महिला ने घर का दरवाजा खटखटाया तो अंदर से कोई दरवाजा खोलने के लिए नहीं आया। काफी देर इंतजार करने के बाद आस-पड़ोस के लोगों ने दरवाजा तोड़ा तो अंदर जाकर देखा कि ठाकुर देवी का शव जली हुई हालत में पड़ा हुआ था। शव के पास मिट्टी का तेल पड़ा हुआ था। पुलिस ने मृतक महिला के शव को कब्जे में लेकर सिविल अस्पताल में पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है। बुजुर्ग महिला ने खुद को आग लगाई या किसी और ने लगाई इसकी जांच की जा रही है।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

20 नवंबर 2018

