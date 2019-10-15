शहर चुनें

Sri Harmandir Sahib illuminated on the occasion of Prakash Parv of Sri Guru Ramdas Ji in Amritsar

अमृतसरः श्री गुरु रामदास जी के प्रकाश पर्व पर रोशनी से जगमगा उठा श्री हरमंदिर साहिब

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अमृतसर (पंजाब) Updated Tue, 15 Oct 2019 11:01 PM IST
श्री हरमंदिर साहिब
श्री हरमंदिर साहिब - फोटो : ANI
श्री गुरु रामदास जी के प्रकाश पर्व के मौके पर श्री हरमंदिर साहिब रोशनी से जगमगा उठा। इस दौरान देश-विदेश से आए लाखों श्रद्धालुओं ने माथा टेक अरदास की।
फारुक खान
Amritsar

जम्मू-कश्मीर राज्यपाल के सलाहकार फारुक खान बोले, 'राज्य अब भारतीय संविधान के दायरे में'

जम्मू-कश्मीर के राज्यपाल के सलाहकार फारुक खान पंजाब के अमृतसर में स्थित हरमंदिर साहिब आए तो उन्होंने राज्य को लेकर बड़ा बयान दिया।

14 अक्टूबर 2019

demo pic
Amritsar

उत्सवः श्री गुरु रामदास जी के प्रकाश पर्व पर हरमंदिर साहिब में शुरू हुई फूलों की सजावट

14 अक्टूबर 2019

बटाला में एसएसपी से मिलने से पहले एसएसपी बटाला कार्यालय के बाहर अपनी मांगों के बारे में जानकारी द
Amritsar

ऑटो रिक्शा चालकों को मंजूरी न मिली तो करेंगे जालंधर रोड जाम

14 अक्टूबर 2019

murder wife fir husband gurdaspur
Amritsar

पति ने पत्नी का गला दबाकर किया कत्ल, मामला दर्ज

12 अक्टूबर 2019

Firining in batala, two injured
Amritsar

हमलावरों ने जीजा-साले पर चलाई गोलियां

14 अक्टूबर 2019

car sewa of khjana dyori start
Amritsar

खजाना डियोड़ी में लगे गोलियों के निशानों को सरंक्षित करेगी एसजीपीसी

13 अक्टूबर 2019

Akal Takht
Amritsar

अकाल तख्त के जत्थेदार का फरमान- पाकिस्तान जाने वाले नगर कीर्तन के खिलाफ बयानबाजी न हो

12 अक्टूबर 2019

physically handicapped not allowed with wheelchair inside harmandir sahib
Amritsar

दिव्यंगों के लिए श्री हरिमंदिर साहिब के मुख्य भवन तक नया रास्ता बनाया जाए

12 अक्टूबर 2019

