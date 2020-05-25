शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   weather will change rapidly in next 48 hours, then storm-water warning

यूपी: जेठ की तपिश ने झुलसाया, पारा @45, अगले 48 घंटे में तेजी से बदलेगा मौसम, फिर आंधी-पानी चेतावनी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 25 May 2020 01:36 AM IST
भीषण धूप ने किया बेहाल
1 of 5
भीषण धूप ने किया बेहाल - फोटो : amar ujala
उत्तर प्रदेश में कानपुर सहित आसपास के जिलों में जेठ की गर्मी चरम पर है। कूलर, पंखे हांफने लगे हैं। गर्म हवाओं के थपेड़ों के चलते घर में भी राहत नहीं है। रविवार को इस सीजन का सबसे अधिक तापमान दिन में 45 डिग्री और रात में 30 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकॉर्ड किया गया।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
डॉक्टर व इंजीनियरिंग के अलावा ये कोर्स भी बनता जा रहा युवाओं की पहली पसंद
Click Here
विज्ञापन
hindi news news in hindi kanpur news in hindi kanpur weather forecast kanpur weather news kanpur weather report rain news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

दानघाटी मंदिर के बाहर सन्नाटा
Agra

कोरोना महामारी से मुक्ति के लिए गोवर्धन की शरण में ब्रजवासी, कर रहे विशेष पूजा-अर्चना

25 मई 2020

Surgery
Prayagraj

प्रयागराजः लॉक डाउन के चलते अटकीं 40 हजार सर्जरी, निजी और सरकारी अस्पताल बंद होने से बढ़ी समस्या

24 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
CLAT 2020: एक जुलाई तक आवेदन का मौका, तैयारी केे लिए 'सफलताडॉटकॉम' के कोर्स में आज ही लें दाखिला
Safalta

CLAT 2020: एक जुलाई तक आवेदन का मौका, तैयारी केे लिए 'सफलताडॉटकॉम' के कोर्स में आज ही लें दाखिला
स्कूली बच्चे
Agra

एकांतवास में निखर रही बच्चों की प्रतिभा, देखिए सुंदर तस्वीरें

24 मई 2020

कोल्हापुर से आई श्रमिक स्पेशल ट्रेन
Kanpur

LOCKDOWN: कोल्हापुर से आए 1552 प्रवासी, श्रमिकों को भोजन व उनके बच्चों को दिया गया दूध

24 मई 2020

migrant people
Gorakhpur

लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो घर की ओर निकले कदम, जानें कितने नेपाली नागरिक हुए सरहद पार

24 मई 2020

कोरोना
Prayagraj

Prayagraj Corona Update: तहसीलदार पांच साल की बच्ची सहित दो कोरोना पॉजिटिव, कौशाम्बी में एक और फतेहपुर में चार नए संक्रमित मिले

24 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः कोरोना से यात्रा और पर्यटन के क्षेत्र को भारी नुकसान, सर्वे में सामने आए ये तथ्य

24 मई 2020

MaharajGanj news
Gorakhpur

महराजगंज के इस तालाब के बारे में नहीं जानते होंगे आप, जल्द बनेगा ईको टूरिज्म

24 मई 2020

CLAT 2020: एक जुलाई तक आवेदन का मौका, तैयारी केे लिए 'सफलताडॉटकॉम' के कोर्स में आज ही लें दाखिला
Safalta

CLAT 2020: एक जुलाई तक आवेदन का मौका, तैयारी केे लिए 'सफलताडॉटकॉम' के कोर्स में आज ही लें दाखिला
विज्ञापन
हमीरपुर में हुई अनोखी शादी
Hamirpur

लॉकडाउन में अनोखी शादी: गुड्डे की बरात निकाली, गुड़िया संग लिए फेरे, विधि-विधान से हुई हर रस्म

24 मई 2020

migrant people
Gorakhpur

मुंबई से गोरखपुर आने वाली ट्रेन पहुंच गई थी ओडिशा, यात्री बोले- 'भोजन नहीं मिला तो पानी पिलाकर बच्चों को सुलाया'

24 मई 2020

बर्बाद हुई खरबूजे की फसल
Meerut

लाॅकडाउन बना मुसीबत: किसानों पर मंदी की मार, गंगा किनारे खेत में ही बर्बाद हुई सैकड़ों क्विंटल खरबूजे की फसल

24 मई 2020

डिंपल यादव।
Lucknow

बेटी के साथ एक्सप्रेस वे पर श्रमिकों की सेवा कर रही हैं अखिलेश यादव की पत्नी डिंपल, तस्वीरें

24 मई 2020

मुरादाबाद में हत्या
Moradabad

यूपी: खोला संदूक तो निकली पति की लाश, बेटे ने हत्या कर छिपाया शव, वजह चौंकने वाली, देखें तस्वीरें

24 मई 2020

ताजमहल के पार्श्व में बहती यमुना नदी
Agra

लॉकडाउन का असर: साफ हुई हवा...खिल उठा ताजमहल, स्वच्छ हुआ यमुना का जल

24 मई 2020

गोलघर काली मंदिर।
Gorakhpur

धरती चीर कर बाहर निकली थी मां काली की प्रतिमा, सच्चे मन से मांगी गई हर मुराद होती है पूरी

24 मई 2020

Hemkund sahib Covered With Thick Blanket of Snow in may month, See beautiful visuals
Chamoli

हेमकुंड साहिब में जमे 20 फीट तक ऊंचे हिमखंड, बर्फ से गुरुद्वारा भी ढका, सामने आई साल की पहली तस्वीरें...

24 मई 2020

चंबल में कछुआ
Agra

चंबल में कछुओं के लिए अच्छा रहा लॉकडाउन, लुप्त प्रजातियों का संरक्षण, बढ़ेगा कुनबा

24 मई 2020

ईद-उल-फितर
Jammu

तस्वीरेंः कोरोना से जंग में 2020 की ईद इतिहास में दर्ज हो गई, अल्लाह के बंदों ने पेश की अनूठी मिसाल

24 मई 2020

Coronavirus in uttarakhand: Matchbox not provide for corona infected women Funeral, Pundit locked in room
Dehradun

कोरोना संक्रमित महिला को मुखाग्नि देने को माचिस तक नहीं मिली, कमरे में कैद हुए पंडित, पुलिस ने कराया अंतिम संस्कार

24 मई 2020

प्रवासी श्रमिकों को लेकर पहुंची स्पेशल ट्रेन
Meerut

असम से प्रवासी श्रमिकों को लेकर मेरठ पहुंची स्पेशल ट्रेन, थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग के बाद मजदूरों को घरों के लिए भेजा

24 मई 2020

सलमान खान के साथ अभिनेता मोहित बघेल
Agra

यादों में मोहित: ब्रज का छोरा...बॉलीवुड के 'छोटे अमर चौधरी', सलमान की फिल्म से मिली थी यह पहचान

24 मई 2020

घरों को लौटते प्रवासी
Lucknow

बच्चे भूख से बिलबिलाते तो कलेजा फट जाता था, कोरोना ने दिया कभी न भूलने वाला दर्द, देखें तस्वीरें

24 मई 2020

भीषण धूप ने किया बेहाल
भीषण धूप ने किया बेहाल - फोटो : amar ujala
भीषण गर्मी से पक्षी भी बेहाल
भीषण गर्मी से पक्षी भी बेहाल - फोटो : amar ujala
गर्मी से बेहाल पुलिस
गर्मी से बेहाल पुलिस - फोटो : amar ujala
भीषण धूप में खड़े पुलिसकर्मी
भीषण धूप में खड़े पुलिसकर्मी - फोटो : amar ujala
भीषण गर्मी में सड़क पर पसरा सन्नाटा
भीषण गर्मी में सड़क पर पसरा सन्नाटा - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited