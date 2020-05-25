यूपी: जेठ की तपिश ने झुलसाया, पारा @45, अगले 48 घंटे में तेजी से बदलेगा मौसम, फिर आंधी-पानी चेतावनी

{"_id":"5ecace8fa75c5b30ac150ccc","slug":"weather-will-change-rapidly-in-next-48-hours-then-storm-water-warning","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u091c\u0947\u0920 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u092a\u093f\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u091d\u0941\u0932\u0938\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u092a\u093e\u0930\u093e @45, \u0905\u0917\u0932\u0947 48 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0947\u091c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0906\u0902\u0927\u0940-\u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भीषण धूप ने किया बेहाल
- फोटो : amar ujala
भीषण गर्मी से पक्षी भी बेहाल
- फोटो : amar ujala
गर्मी से बेहाल पुलिस
- फोटो : amar ujala
भीषण धूप में खड़े पुलिसकर्मी
- फोटो : amar ujala
भीषण गर्मी में सड़क पर पसरा सन्नाटा
- फोटो : amar ujala