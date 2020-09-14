शहर चुनें
बिकरू कांड: माती जेल से बाराबंकी बालिका संप्रेक्षण गृह भेजी गई खुशी, किशोर न्याय बोर्ड ने किया था नाबालिग घोषित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर देहात, Updated Mon, 14 Sep 2020 10:42 PM IST
खुशी
1 of 5
खुशी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिकरू कांड के बाद एनकाउंटर में मारे गए अमर दुबे की पत्नी खुशी तिवारी को सोमवार को बालिका संप्रेषण गृह बाराबंकी भेजा गया है। किशोर न्याय बोर्ड ने एक सितंबर को उसे नाबालिग घोषित किया था। इसके बाद उसे बाराबंकी भेजने का आदेश दिया गया।
खुशी
खुशी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अमर और खुशी की शादी की फोटो
अमर और खुशी की शादी की फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
खुशी के साथ विकास दुबे
खुशी के साथ विकास दुबे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शादी में डांस करती खुशी
शादी में डांस करती खुशी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
