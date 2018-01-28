बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सपा का विरोध प्रदर्शनः नरेश ने साधा सरकार पर निशाना, आलू की ठेलिया ने प्रशासन को छकाया
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Sun, 28 Jan 2018 11:48 AM IST
समाजवादी पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव और सांसद नरेश अग्रवाल ने यूपी के हरदोई जिले में आयोजित विरोध प्रदर्शन में कहा कि किसानों को उनकी उपज का वाजिब मूल्य दिलाना सरकार की जिम्मेदारी है। प्रदेश सरकार ने धान 1560 रुपये में खरीदने का ऐलान किया, लेकिन किसानों का धान मंडी पर 1200 रुपये में ही बिका। किसानों का धान बिचौलियों ने खरीदकर सरकारी केंद्रों पर बेच दिया। 360 रुपये किसके पास गए। सरकार धान खरीद की जांच कराए तो सच सामने आ जाएगा। समाजवादी पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव और सांसद नरेश अग्रवाल ने ये बात संडीला में आयोजित विरोध प्रदर्शन में कही।
