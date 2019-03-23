{"_id":"5c9623e0bdec2213fa1faba6","slug":"samajwadi-party-leader-join-bjp-before-lok-sabha-elections-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935\u0940 \u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932: \u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0938\u0947 \u0920\u0940\u0915 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0924\u0917\u0921\u093c\u093e \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e, \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u0928\u0947 \u0925\u093e\u092e\u093e \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093e\u092e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रज्जू महाराज के साथ महेंद्रनाथ पांडेय
अखिलेश यादव, श्यामाचरण गुप्ता, पीएम मोदी (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
मायावती, पीएम मोदी, अखिलेश यादव (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
