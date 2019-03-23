शहर चुनें

चुनावी दंगल: लोकसभा चुनाव से ठीक पहले सपा को लगा तगड़ा झटका, पूर्व सांसद ने थामा भाजपा का दामन

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 23 Mar 2019 05:48 PM IST
रज्जू महाराज के साथ महेंद्रनाथ पांडेय
रज्जू महाराज के साथ महेंद्रनाथ पांडेय - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लाेकसभा चुनाव 2019 से पहले प्रत्याशियों की दल बदल नीति ने राजनीतिक गलियारों में हलचल मचा रखी है। उत्तर प्रदेश में सपा-बसपा के गठबंधन ने भाजपा की मुश्किलें बढ़ा दी हैं। कुछ दिन पहले पूर्व भाजपा सांसद श्यामाचरण गुप्त ने भाजपा काे छोड़ समाजवादी पार्टी का दामन थामा था अब एक पूर्व सपा सांसद ने सपा को छोड़ बीजेपी का दामन थामा है।

 
रज्जू महाराज के साथ महेंद्रनाथ पांडेय
रज्जू महाराज के साथ महेंद्रनाथ पांडेय - फोटो : अमर उजाला
