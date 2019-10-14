शहर चुनें

Photo Gallery › Uttar Pradesh › Kanpur › passengers get this type of facility in tejas express

तेजस एक्सप्रेस में आप भी बैंड बाजे के साथ धूमधाम से ले जा सकेंगे बारात, बस करना होगा ये एक काम

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 14 Oct 2019 02:35 PM IST
तेजस एक्सप्रेस
तेजस एक्सप्रेस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
देश की पहली कारपोरेट ट्रेन तेजस एक्सप्रेस में बरात ले जाने के लिए आसानी से पूरा कोच बुक करा सकते हैं। रेलवे की ट्रेनों की तरह कोच बुक  कराने के लिए एक सप्ताह का समय नहीं लगेगा। न ही लंबी कागजी प्रक्रिया पूरी करनी होगी। सिर्फ 48 घंटे पहले आईआरसीटीसी के प्रतिनिधि से संपर्क करें और मिनटों में उस दिन के किराये के हिसाब से कोच में बुक सीटों का किराया जमा कर कोच बुक करा लें। दो माह पहले बुकिंग कराने पर प्रति सीट सामान्य किराया ही अदा करना होगा। कानपुर से दिल्ली तक चेयर कार का सामान्य किराया 1000 और एग्जीक्यूटिव का 2015 रुपये है। तेजस के यात्रियों की तरह ट्रेन से जा रहे बरातियों को नाश्ता, पानी और खाने का इंतजाम भी होगा।
kanpur news kanpur up news tejas express
तेजस एक्सप्रेस
तेजस एक्सप्रेस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
