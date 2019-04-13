तस्वीरेंः प्रचंड गर्मी और बूंद-बूंद के लिए तड़पते बेजुबान, आने वाले प्रलय-काल की आहट है ये प्यास

{"_id":"5cb1db30bdec2213fb2cda1f","slug":"lovely-and-sweet-animal-pictures-during-summer-amar-ujala-special","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0903 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u091a\u0902\u0921 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0942\u0902\u0926-\u092c\u0942\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0921\u093c\u092a\u0924\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091c\u0941\u092c\u093e\u0928, \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0932\u092f-\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0939\u091f \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गर्मी से परेशान बेजुबान
- फोटो : ओ पी वाधवानी
गर्मी से परेशान गाय
- फोटो : ओ. पी. वाधवानी
तिनके से पानी पीता कौआ
- फोटो : ओ. पी. वाधवानी
तिनके से घड़े में भारे पानी को निकालता कौआ
- फोटो : ओ. पी. वाधवानी
गाय का दूध पीता बंदर
- फोटो : ओ. पी. वाधवानी
गर्मी से बेहाल बेजुबान
- फोटो : ओ. पी. वाधवानी
गर्मी से बेहाल बेजुबान
- फोटो : ओ. पी. वाधवानी
गाय की पीठ पर बैठे दो बंदर
- फोटो : ओ. पी. वाधवानी