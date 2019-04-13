शहर चुनें

तस्वीरेंः प्रचंड गर्मी और बूंद-बूंद के लिए तड़पते बेजुबान, आने वाले प्रलय-काल की आहट है ये प्यास

प्रशांत कुमार द्विवेदी, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 03 Jun 2019 11:56 AM IST
गर्मी से परेशान बेजुबान
गर्मी से परेशान बेजुबान - फोटो : ओ पी वाधवानी
प्यास से व्याकुल ये बेजुबान आने वाले जल संकट की कहानी बयां कर रहे हैं। गिरता जल स्तर और पानी की अकूत बर्बादी आने वाले समय इससे भी भयावह तस्वीरें दिखा सकती है। इसके लिए एक दिन के अभियान से कोई बदलाव होने वाला नहीं है। अभियान को रोजमर्रा की जिंदगी में उतार कर ही जल संकट जैसी भयंकर आपदा से बचा जा सकता है। तिनके के साथ प्यास बुझाता ये कौआ अपने आप में एक बड़ा संदेश दे रहा है। बेजुबानों के मर्म को अभी भी समझकर भविष्य के बड़े संकट से निजात मिल सकती है।
गर्मी से परेशान बेजुबान
गर्मी से परेशान बेजुबान - फोटो : ओ पी वाधवानी
गर्मी से परेशान गाय
गर्मी से परेशान गाय - फोटो : ओ. पी. वाधवानी
तिनके से पानी पीता कौआ
तिनके से पानी पीता कौआ - फोटो : ओ. पी. वाधवानी
तिनके से घड़े में भारे पानी को निकालता कौआ
तिनके से घड़े में भारे पानी को निकालता कौआ - फोटो : ओ. पी. वाधवानी
गाय का दूध पीता बंदर
गाय का दूध पीता बंदर - फोटो : ओ. पी. वाधवानी
गर्मी से बेहाल बेजुबान
गर्मी से बेहाल बेजुबान - फोटो : ओ. पी. वाधवानी
गर्मी से बेहाल बेजुबान
गर्मी से बेहाल बेजुबान - फोटो : ओ. पी. वाधवानी
गाय की पीठ पर बैठे दो बंदर
गाय की पीठ पर बैठे दो बंदर - फोटो : ओ. पी. वाधवानी
