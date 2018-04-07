बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस की जुबानी "पढ़ाई के नाम पर बच्चों से उनका बचपन न छीना जाए"
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Sat, 07 Apr 2018 11:23 PM IST
बॉलीवुड की मशहूर अभिनेत्री हुमा कुरैशी ने शनिवार को इटावा के सिविल लाइंस में प्री स्कूल विज किड्ज का उद्घाटन किया। उन्होंने कहा कि पढ़ाई के नाम पर बच्चों से उनका बचपन नहीं छीना जाए, उन पर पढ़ाई का अनैतिक दबाव नहीं होना चाहिए। उन्हें ऐसी शिक्षा दी जाए जिससे वह बेहतर इंसान बन सकें।
