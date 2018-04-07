शहर चुनें

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस की जुबानी "पढ़ाई के नाम पर बच्चों से उनका बचपन न छीना जाए"

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Sat, 07 Apr 2018 11:23 PM IST
हुमा कुरैशी
1 of 4
बॉलीवुड की मशहूर अभिनेत्री हुमा कुरैशी ने शनिवार को इटावा के सिविल लाइंस में प्री स्कूल विज किड्ज का उद्घाटन किया। उन्होंने कहा कि पढ़ाई के नाम पर बच्चों से उनका बचपन नहीं छीना जाए, उन पर पढ़ाई का अनैतिक दबाव नहीं होना चाहिए। उन्हें ऐसी शिक्षा दी जाए जिससे वह बेहतर इंसान बन सकें। 
 
