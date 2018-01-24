अपना शहर चुनें

खरीदने वाले हैं एक हेडफोन तो इन 6 बातों का रखें ख्याल

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 24 Jan 2018 01:04 PM IST
Plannings to Buy a Headphone, Keep these 6 Points in Mind
चलते-फिरते हुए संगीत सुनने का शौक है, तो आपको एक बेहतरीन हेडफोन भी चा‌हिए? बाजार में तरह-तरह के हेडफोन हैं, लेकिन उसमें सबसे अच्छा कौन सा है, जो बजट में भी हो, इसे परखने के लिए कुछ चीजें जान लें। बाजार में मौजूद ढेरों हेडफोन्स में से अपने लिए सही हेडफोन चुनना आसान काम नहीं है। वहीं, जब बात हेडफोन के स्पेसिफिकेशंस की हो, तो इन्हें समझना भी पेचीदा है। साथ ही तकनीक और साउंड क्वालिटी की भी परख कर पाना मुश्किल होता है। ऐसे में पहले हेडफोन्स के बारे में जरूरी बातें जान लें जैसे कितने प्रकार के हेडफोन्स होते हैं और इनके जटिल स्पेसिफिकेशंस का मतलब क्या होता है? 
