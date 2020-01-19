शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Technology ›   Tip of the Day ›   how to check name in voter list online in delhi elections 2020 know full steps in hindi

घर बैठे ऐसे चेक करें वोटर लिस्ट में अपना नाम, ये है आसान तरीका

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 19 Jan 2020 03:08 PM IST
voter list
1 of 5
voter list - फोटो : amar ujala
भारत में 18 साल की उम्र से अधिक हर एक नागरिक को वोट देने का अधिकार है, लेकिन इसके लिए मतदाता का नाम मतदान सूची यानी वोटर लिस्ट में होने चाहिए। कई बार ऐसा होता है कि लोगों के नाम वोटर लिस्ट से कट जाते हैं, जिससे वह वोट नहीं दे पाते हैं। वहीं, दूसरी तरफ देश में अब भी ज्यादातर लोगों को वोटर लिस्ट में अपना नाम चेक करना नहीं आता है। तो आज हम आपको एक ऐसा तरीका बताएंगे, जिससे आप घर बैठे वोटर लिस्ट में अपना नाम चेक कर सकेंगे। तो चलिए जानते हैं वोटर लिस्ट में कैसे नाम चेक करें...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब WEEKEND पर भी होगी, सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी ,अभी जुड़ें सफलता क्लास से, सिर्फ Rs. 2,999 में
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
how to check name in voter list voter list 2020 voter list name check delhi delhi election 2020
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live news update of latest gadgets News apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more Hindi News.

Recommended

Amazon Flipkart Sale
Tip of the Day

फिर से शुरू होने वाली है सेल, ना करें ये 5 गलतियां नहीं तो लग सकता है चूना

16 जनवरी 2018

iphone codes
Tip of the Day

iPhone यूजर्स को ये 8 सीक्रेट जरूर पता होने चाहिए

16 जनवरी 2018

विज्ञापन
त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
Dholpur Fresh (Advertorial)

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
Realme X2 Camera Review
Gadgets

Realme X2 Camera Review: आठ सैंपल तस्वीरों के साथ पढ़ें कैमरा रिव्यू

18 जनवरी 2020

गूगल
Mobile Apps

गूगल के ये पांच एप्स आपके फोन के लिए हैं बेहद जरूरी, आएंगे बहुत काम

19 जनवरी 2020

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
Astrology Services

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
flipkart republic day sale
Tech Diary

Flipkart की रिपब्लिक डे सेल हुई शुरू, इन स्मार्टफोन्स पर मिलेगा उम्मीद से ज्यादा डिस्काउंट

19 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

reliance jio
Technology

Jio के ग्राहकों की संख्या 37 करोड़ के पार, IUC के बाद बढ़ी कमाई

17 जनवरी 2020

AMANI ASP TWS 615 wireless earbuds review
Gadgets

Review: कैसा है 999 रुपये वाला AMANI का वायरलेस इयरबड्स?

17 जनवरी 2020

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
Dholpur Fresh (Advertorial)

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
विज्ञापन
Jio best prepaid plans
Tech Diary

जियो के 4 बेस्ट प्रीपेड प्लान जिनमें रोज मिलेगा 1.5GB डाटा, देखें पूरी लिस्ट

17 जनवरी 2020

Railway ticket cancellation charge
Tip of the Day

रेल टिकट कैंसिल कराने से पहले पढ़ें यह खबर, नहीं तो होगा नुकसान

17 जनवरी 2020

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
Astrology Services

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
RBI New guidelines
Tech Diary

अब खुद ही स्विच ऑन और ऑफ कर सकेंगे ATM कार्ड, RBI ने बैंकों को दिया आदेश

17 जनवरी 2020

social media
Social Network

सोशल मीडिया ज्यादा इस्तेमाल करने वाले परेशान क्यों रहते हैं?

17 जनवरी 2020

ANDROID MALWARE
Mobile Apps

ये 17 एंड्रॉयड एप्स आपके फोन के लिए हैं बहुत खतरनाक, तुरंत करें डिलीट

16 जनवरी 2020

Oppo F15
Gadgets

Oppo F15 भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, मिलेगा 4 कैमरे का सपोर्ट

16 जनवरी 2020

online legal advice
Tech Diary

वकील भी हो गए ऑनलाइन, इन वेबसाइट्स से ले सकते हैं कानूनी सलाह

15 जनवरी 2020

pm modi
Tech Diary

क्या आप भी PM मोदी तक पहुंचाना चाहते हैं अपने मन की बात? नोट कर लें फोन नंबर,ई-मेल आईडी

15 जनवरी 2020

atm
Tip of the Day

ATM से पैसे निकालते समय आप नहीं करते हैं ये काम, तो लग सकता है लाखों का चूना

15 जनवरी 2020

windows 7
Tech Diary

Microsoft windows 7 हुआ बंद, कंप्यूटर और लैपटॉप को नहीं मिलेगा सपोर्ट

15 जनवरी 2020

vodafone
Tech Diary

Vodafone ने शानदार प्रीपेड प्लांस किए लॉन्च, मिलेगा रोजाना 1.5 जीबी डाटा

15 जनवरी 2020

online dating
Tech Diary

डेटिंग के नाम पर लड़कियां लगा रही हैं लड़कों को चूना, आप भी हो सकते हैं शिकार

14 जनवरी 2020

viral photo jnu
Social Network

क्या सच में ये 'दादा जी' अभी भी JNU में पढ़ते हैं? सच्चाई हैरान करने वाली है

14 जनवरी 2020

BSNL
Tech Diary

BSNL यूजर्स को लगा बड़ा झटका, इन टैरिफ प्लांस की वैधता हुई कम

14 जनवरी 2020

voter list
voter list - फोटो : amar ujala
voter
voter - फोटो : nsvp
voter list
voter list - फोटो : nsvp
voter list
voter list - फोटो : nsvp
voter list
voter list - फोटो : nsvp
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

अरविंद केजरीवाल ने जारी किया गारंटी कार्ड, मुफ्त इलाज समेत कई बड़ी योजनाएं शामिल

दिल्ली के दंगल में आम आदमी पार्टी नए वादों के साथ कूद पड़ी है। दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री और आप संयोजक अरविंद केजरीवाल ने दस गारंटी वाले कार्ड जारी किए हैं।

19 जनवरी 2020

कश्मीर 1:10

भारतीय सेना के जवान नेशनल स्कीइंग प्रतियोगिता की तैयारियों में जुटे, उत्तराखंड में होना है मुकाबला

19 जनवरी 2020

त्रिवेंद्र सिंह 1:55

बैडमिंटन कोर्ट में सीएम त्रिवेंद्र सिंह ने छुड़ाए विरोधियों के पसीने, कहा- खेल पैदा करता है जुनून

19 जनवरी 2020

ओवैसी 2:06

आरएसएस चीफ के 'दो बच्चों की नीति' वाले बयान पर भड़के ओवैसी, कहा- असल समस्या बेरोजगारी

19 जनवरी 2020

कांग्रेस 2:05

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव: कांग्रेस ने सबसे ज्यादा महिलाओं को दिया टिकट, देखिए कौन कहां से मैदान में

19 जनवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited