{"_id":"5bbdb360867a5528625a15c4","slug":"festive-season-sale-begins-on-amazon-flipkart-and-paytm-keep-these-points-in-mind-while-shopping","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0935\u0932 \u0938\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0928\u094b\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 9 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0927\u094b\u0916\u093e","category":{"title":"Tip of the Day","title_hn":"\u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938 \u090f\u0902\u0921 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938","slug":"tip-of-the-day"}}
फेस्टिवल सेल में खरीदारी करने से पहले नोट कर लें ये 9 बातें, नहीं तो हो सकता है धोखा
टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 10 Oct 2018 01:38 PM IST
अमेजॉन इंडिया, फ्लिपकार्ट, पेटीएम और स्नैपडील पर त्यौहार को देखते हुए सेल शुरू हुई है। अलग-अलग वेबसाइट्स पर कई तरह के आकर्षक ऑफर्स मिल रहे हैं और खास बात यह है कि आप और हम ऐसी सेल का इंतजार भी करते हैं, लेकिन सच कुछ और ही है। एक सच यह भी है कि कई वेबसाइट्स पर फोन की कीमत को ज्यादा लिखा जाता है और फिर उस पर छूट देने का दावा किया जाता है, जबकि वास्तव में आपको कोई छूट मिलती ही नहीं है। तो आइए जानते हैं इस फेस्टिवल सीजन में ऑनलाइन खरीदारी करते समय किन-किन बातों का ख्याल रखना चाहिए।
