शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Technology ›   Tech Diary ›   Vodafone launches three new prepaid plan after tariff hike from december starting Price of Rs 39

Vodafone ने लॉन्च किए तीन नए प्रीपेड प्लांस, शुरुआती कीमत 39 रुपये

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 20 Dec 2019 04:29 PM IST
vodafone
1 of 5
vodafone - फोटो : amar ujala
टैरिफ बढ़ने और अगले साल तक आईयूसी चार्ज खत्म नहीं करने के ट्राई के फैसले के बाद रिलायंस जियो को बड़ा झटका लगा है। वहीं कल ही एक रिपोर्ट में दावा किया गया है कि जियो के ग्राहक पुराने प्लान को अभी भी रिचार्ज कर सकते हैं। वहीं अब Vodafone ने अपने ग्राहकों के लिए तीन नए प्रीपेड प्लान पेश किए हैं जिनकी शुरुआती कीमत 39 रुपये है। आइए जानते हैं इनके बारे में...
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
करें सरकारी नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 2,999 रु. में, मॉर्निंग, इवनिंग व वीकेंड बैच उपलब्ध, एडमिशन के लिए क्लिक करें अभी।
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
vodafone vodafone plans tariff plans tech news
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live news update of latest mobile reviews apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more Hindi News.

Recommended

internet shutdown
Tech Diary

सरकार अचानक से बंद नहीं करती इंटरनेट, इन प्रक्रियाओं को करना होता है पूरा

20 दिसंबर 2019

Jio Users can still recharge their prepaid number with old tariff plans, know how
Tech Diary

जियो यूजर्स अभी भी पुराने प्रीपेड प्लान से करा सकते हैं रीचार्ज, ये है तरीका

20 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
Invertis University (Advertorial)

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
BSNL
Tech Diary

BSNL ने 109 रुपये वाला प्रीपेड प्लान किया लॉन्च, मिलेगी अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग की सुविधा

20 दिसंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Tech Diary

'इंस्टाग्राम' लाया नया एक्सप्रेशन टूल, एक्सपर्ट ने बताईं खासियतें और फॉलोअर्स बढ़ाने का तरीका

20 दिसंबर 2019

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Astrology Services

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Whatsapp Espionage
Mobile Apps

WhatsApp में आया बड़ा बग, कोई भी डिलीट कर सकता है आपकी पूरी चैटिंग

19 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

smartphone
Tech Diary

टैरिफ महंगे होने के बाद बेस्ट है पोस्टपेड प्लान, ग्राहकों को फायदे-ही-फायदे

18 दिसंबर 2019

Realme X2 VS Redmi Note 8 Pro
Gadgets

Redmi Note 8 Pro VS Realme X2: किसे खरीदना होगा फायदे का सौदा

18 दिसंबर 2019

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
Invertis University (Advertorial)

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
विज्ञापन
reliance jio
Tech Diary

काम की खबर : जियो फाइबर यूजर्स को मुफ्त में मिलेगा सेट-टॉप बॉक्स, जानें इसके बारे में सबकुछ

17 दिसंबर 2019

JIO BSNL AIRTEL
Tech Diary

BSNL के इन प्लान में यूजर्स को मिलेगी कॉलिंग और डाटा की सुविधा, देंगे जियो और एयरटेल कड़ी टक्कर

16 दिसंबर 2019

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Astrology Services

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
reliance jio
Tech Diary

Reliance Jio ने शुरू की VoWiFi की टेस्टिंग, बिना नेटवर्क कर सकेंगे कॉलिंग

16 दिसंबर 2019

Google Products
Gadgets

साल 2019 में गूगल ने बंद कर दी ये 10 सेवाएं, आपको पता चला क्या?

16 दिसंबर 2019

फोन
Tech Diary

जियो और एयरटेल के सबसे सस्ते अनलिमिटेड प्लान में कौन-सा है बेहतर, जानें यहां

15 दिसंबर 2019

Smart Tv Under Rs 15000
Tech Diary

15,000 रुपये से कम कीमत वाले ये हैं बेस्ट स्मार्ट टीवी, देखें पूरी लिस्ट

15 दिसंबर 2019

AIRTEL VODAFONE IDEA VALIDITY PLAN
Tech Diary

एयरटेल और वोडाफोन-आइडिया के नंबर रखने हैं चालू, तो रिचार्ज कराएं ये सस्ते प्लान

15 दिसंबर 2019

Samsung Galaxy Fold
Gadgets

Samsung ने गैलेक्सी फोल्ड के 10 लाख यूनिट बिकने का दावा किया खारिज, दिया बड़ा बयान

15 दिसंबर 2019

whatsapp
Mobile Apps

WhatsApp का बड़ा फैसला, 15 सेकेंड में 100 मैसेज भेजने पर होगी कानूनी कार्रवाई

14 दिसंबर 2019

Google most searched smartphones of the year 2019
Gadgets

Year Ender 2019 : इन स्मार्टफोन्स को गूगल पर सबसे ज्यादा किया गया सर्च

14 दिसंबर 2019

fake iphone 11 pro
Tech Diary

ऑनलाइन मंगाया 93,900 रुपये का iPhone 11 Pro, मिला स्टिकर लगा हुआ एंड्रॉयड फोन

13 दिसंबर 2019

SBI ALERT
Tip of the Day

भूलकर भी इस जगह पर मोबाइल चार्ज ना करें, खाली हो जाएगा बैंक खाता, SBI ने जारी किया अलर्ट

13 दिसंबर 2019

redmi note 8 pro
Gadgets

Redmi Note 8 Pro को खरीदने का शानदार मौका, मिलेंगे आकर्षक ऑफर और डिस्काउंट

13 दिसंबर 2019

Stalkerware software
Tech Diary

इस सॉफ्टवेयर से एक-दूसरे की जासूसी कर रहे हैं पति-पत्नी

12 दिसंबर 2019

vodafone
vodafone - फोटो : amar ujala
vodafone store
vodafone store
Vodafone Eco Pond
Vodafone Eco Pond
vodafone
vodafone
vodafone
vodafone
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

'छोटे' खिलाड़ी हुए मालामाल, बड़े खिलाड़ियों को नहीं मिले खरीदार

कोलकाता में गुरुवार को हुई इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) 2020 की नीलामी में इन युवा खिलाड़ियों की किस्मत चमक गई। फ्रेंचाइजियों ने इन युवाओं पर जमकर पैसे बरसाए।

20 दिसंबर 2019

उन्नाव 1:27

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म मामले में कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर को उम्र कैद, मरने तक जेल में रहेगा

20 दिसंबर 2019

business and technology news including facebook users date and Voda Idea gift 3:09

महिलाओं के लिए वोडाफोन-आइडिया का तोहफा, देखें कारोबार और टेक की खबरें

20 दिसंबर 2019

वेक्टर ड्रोन 1:42

अब आतंकियों का छिपना नामुमकिन, वेक्टर ड्रोन मार गिराएगा आतंक के आकाओं को

20 दिसंबर 2019

नागरिकता कानून 1:13

नागरिकता कानून के विरोध को असदुद्दीन ओवैसी की 'ना' कहा- प्रदर्शन में हिंसा ना हो

20 दिसंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited