Tech That Died in 2017 including Facebook ticker, AOL, Windows phone and ipad nano
Tech That Died in 2017 including Facebook ticker, AOL, Windows phone and ipad nano
साल 2017 के साथ ही खत्म हो जाएंगी टेक्नोलॉजी की ये 7 चीजें

amarujala.com- Written By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय, Updated Thu, 28 Dec 2017 04:16 PM IST
साल 2017 के खत्म होने में अब सिर्फ 3 दिन बचे हैं और इसी के साथ टेक्नोलॉजी की कई सारे चीजें भी खत्म हो जाएंगी। इस साल के बाद अब विंडोज फोन, मैसेजिंग ऐप AOL, आईपॉड नैनो और वर्च्यू के लग्जरी फोन का आप इस्तेमाल नहीं कर पाएंगे। तो डालते हैं इस पर एक नजर।
