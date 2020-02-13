शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Technology ›   Tech Diary ›   jio airtel and vodafone prepaid plans which one is best know all details in hindi

jio, Airtel और Vodafone के इन प्लान में कौन-सा है बेस्ट, जानें यहां

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 13 Feb 2020 03:01 PM IST
jio vs airtel vs vodafone
1 of 5
jio vs airtel vs vodafone
इस समय भारतीय बाजार में जियो, एयरटेल और वोडाफोन का दबदबा बना हुआ है। तीनों कंपनियों के प्रीपेड प्लान बाजार में मौजूद हैं, जिनमें यूजर्स को जरूरत के हिसाब से डाटा मिल रहा है। इतना ही नहीं कंपनियों ने अपने यूजरबेस को बढ़ाने के लिए प्रीमियम एप्स की मुफ्त में सब्सक्रिप्शन दी हैं। वहीं, तीनों कंपनियों ने पिछले साल टैरिफ प्लान महंगे किए थे। आज हम आपके लिए तीनों कंपनियों के कुछ चुनिंदा प्लान लेकर आए हैं, जिनमें 2 जीबी डाटा और जीवन बीमा मिलेगा। तो आइए जानते हैं इन प्रीपेड प्लान के बारे में...
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
इस महाशिवरात्रि, घर बैठे कराएं ज्योतिर्लिंगों का अभिषेक, मिलेगा भगवान शिव का आशीर्वाद
Buy Now!
विज्ञापन
jio jio offer airtel vodafone
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live news update of latest mobile reviews apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more Hindi News.

Recommended

keyboard
Tip of the Day

इन keyboard shortcut से आपका काम हो जाएगा आसान, नहीं पड़ेगी माउस की जरूरत

13 फरवरी 2020

smartphone uses in Toilet
Tech Diary

टॉयलेट में करते हैं स्मार्टफोन का इस्तेमाल तो आज ही बंद कर दें, हो सकती है यह गंभीर बीमारी

10 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
मैसकट रिलोडेड- देश की विविधता में एकता का जश्न
Invertis university

मैसकट रिलोडेड- देश की विविधता में एकता का जश्न
Galaxy Z Flip Vs Galaxy Fold
Gadgets

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip की पहली झलक, गैलेक्सी फोल्ड से कितना है अलग

12 फरवरी 2020

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
Gadgets

Xiaomi ने दिया बड़ा झटका, महंगा कर दिया अपना यह शानदार स्मार्टफोन

12 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

vodafone
Tech Diary

Vodafone ने बढ़ाई अपने इस सस्ते प्लान की वैलिडिटी, मिलती है अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग

12 फरवरी 2020

airtel and vodafone
Tech Diary

Airtel और Vodafone के स्मार्ट रिचार्ज पैक में मिलेगी डाटा की सुविधा, शुरुआती कीमत 39 रुपये

12 फरवरी 2020

मैसकट रिलोडेड- देश की विविधता में एकता का जश्न
Invertis university

मैसकट रिलोडेड- देश की विविधता में एकता का जश्न
विज्ञापन
Tata Sky Record TV
Tip of the Day

Tata Sky ने अपने सेटटॉप बॉक्स में दिया रिकॉर्डिंग का फीचर, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

12 फरवरी 2020

JIO PHONE PLAN
Tech Diary

Jio Phone के इन शानदार प्रीपेड प्लान में मिलेगा 56GB डाटा, यहां देखें पूरी लिस्ट

11 फरवरी 2020

Redmi 8a Dual
Gadgets

Redmi 8A Dual दमदार बैटरी के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, शुरुआती कीमत 6,499 रुपये

11 फरवरी 2020

BSNL
Tech Diary

BSNL ने नया ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान किया लॉन्च, मिलेगा 100GB डाटा

11 फरवरी 2020

GOFINDME GPS TRACKER
Gadgets

बिना नेटवर्क और सिम कार्ड के भी काम करता है यह GPS ट्रैकर

10 फरवरी 2020

valentine day
Gadgets

Valentine Special : अपने वैलेंटाइन को गिफ्ट करें ये स्मार्टफोन, कीमत 10,000 रुपये से कम

10 फरवरी 2020

Valentine Day Gifts 2020
Gadgets

Valentine Day Gifts 2020: आइडिया हमारा, पसंद आपकी, ये हैं 10 बेस्ट गिफ्ट

10 फरवरी 2020

Honor Magic Watch and Honor Band 5 Price cut
Gadgets

Honor Magic Watch की कीमत में 7,000 रुपये की कटौती

10 फरवरी 2020

android phone lock
Tech Diary

सिर्फ 10 सेकेंड में ऐसे अनलॉक करें अपना स्मार्टफोन, ये हैं आसान तरीके

9 फरवरी 2020

reliance jio
Tech Diary

Jio के किफायती प्रीपेड प्लान, मिलेगी 2GB डाटा की सुविधा, देखें पूरी लिस्ट

9 फरवरी 2020

smartphone
Tip of the Day

स्मार्टफोन बेचने से पहले जरूर करें ये काम, नहीं तो निजी फोटो और वीडियो हो जाएंगी लीक

9 फरवरी 2020

Moto G Power and Moto G Stylus
Gadgets

Moto G Power, Moto G Stylus हुए लॉन्च, मिलेगा स्टाइलस पेन का सपोर्ट

8 फरवरी 2020

ANDROID 10
Gadgets

इन 50 स्मार्टफोन को मिलेगा Android 10 का अपडेट, लिस्ट में देखें आपका फोन है या नहीं

8 फरवरी 2020

Debit Credit cards on dark net
Tech Diary

4.6 लाख क्रेडिट/डेबिट कार्ड की जानकारी लीक, कार्ड नंबर के साथ CVV कोड भी बिक रहा

8 फरवरी 2020

jio vs airtel vs vodafone
jio vs airtel vs vodafone
jio
jio - फोटो : jio
airtel
airtel - फोटो : airtel
vodafone
vodafone - फोटो : vodafone
Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone
Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

लक्मे इंडिया फैशव वीक: रैम्प पर सितारों का जलवा, सनी लियोन, नेहा धूपिया और रकुल प्रीत आईं नजर

लक्मे इंडिया फैशन वीक के दौरान सितारों का जलवा देखने को मिला। इस दौरान कई सितारे रैंप पर उतरे। सनी लियोन, रकुल प्रीत और नेहा धूपिया का अलग ही अंदाज देखने को मिला।

13 फरवरी 2020

concept pic 3:12

दुनिया के 5 सबसे पुराने शहर, जो आज भी हैं आबाद

13 फरवरी 2020

निर्भया केस 2:26

निर्भया केस: लंबे समय के लिए दोषियों की टल सकती है फांसी, अब वकील एपी सिंह ने कौन सा नया दांव चला

13 फरवरी 2020

केजरीवाल 2:18

केजरीवाल के शपथग्रहण समारोह में किसी बाहरी को न्योता नहीं, मंत्रिमंडल में शामिल होंगे पुराने चेहरे

13 फरवरी 2020

बॉलीवुड 3:12

'बिग बॉस' की कंटेस्टेंट रहीं मधुरिमा तुली से खास बातचीत, बोलीं- 'बिग बॉस' में जाना सही फैसला

13 फरवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited