इस कंपनी ने उतारा बड़ा प्लान, मिलेगा 120GB डाटा

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 29 Jan 2018 12:09 PM IST
BSNL offer Prepaid Data STV Rs 821 plan with 1GB Data Per Day for 120 Days
प्राइवेट कंपनियों के नक्शेकदम पर चलते हुए भारत संचार निगम लिमिटेड (BSNL) ने अपने प्लान को अपडेट किया है और प्रीपेड यूजर्स के लिए कुछ नए प्लान भी पेश किए हैं जिसमें 109 रुपये से लेकर 821 रुपये तक के प्लान शामिल हैं। इन्हीं में से एक प्लान ऐसा भी है जिसमें 120 जीबी डाटा मिलेगा। तो आइए जानते हैं सभी प्लान के बारे में।
 
