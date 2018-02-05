अपना शहर चुनें

Airtel ने फिर अपडेट किए ये 4 प्लान, अब मिलेगा दोगुना डाटा

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 02:16 PM IST
Airtel updated 5 postpaid plans, Offer more data
एयरटेल ने एक बार फिर से अपने प्लान अपडेट किए हैं, हालांकि इस बार कंपनी ने अपने पोस्टपेड ग्राहकों को तोहफा दिया है। Airtel ने अपने माय प्लान इनफिनिटी को अपडेट किया है जिसमें 399 रुपये से लेकर 1,199 रुपये तक के प्लान शामिल हैं। इन प्लान्स में अब पहले से दोगुना डाटा मिल रहा है। तो आइए जानते हैं सबसे पहले 399 रुपये वाले प्लान के बारे में।
