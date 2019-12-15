शहर चुनें

जियो और एयरटेल के सबसे सस्ते अनलिमिटेड प्लान में कौन-सा है बेहतर, जानें यहां

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 15 Dec 2019 01:15 PM IST
टेलीकॉम बाजार में टैरिफ प्लान की कीमत बढ़ने से हलचल मची हुई है। तीन दिसंबर के बाद से ही रिलायंस जियो, एयरटेल और वोडाफोन-आइडिया ने महंगी कीमतों के साथ नए प्रीपेड प्लान पेश किए हैं। वहीं, तीनों कंपनियों के रिचार्ज पैक में करीब 39 से लेकर 43 फीसदी तक बढ़ोतरी हुई है। एयरटेल और वोडाफोन-आइडिया ने ज्यादा-से-ज्यादा ग्राहकों को अपने साथ जुड़ने के लिए अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग की सुविधा दी है। दूसरी तरफ जियो ने उपभोक्ताओं को फायदा पहुंचाने के लिए 149 रुपये वाला पैक को दोबारा बाजार में उतारा है।
