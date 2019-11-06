शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Spirituality ›   Religion ›   Students of 10th and 12th should remember these topics of Narada Purana and get good results

10वीं और 12वीं के छात्र नारद पुराण की यह बातें कर लें कंठस्थ, अच्छे परिणाम के साथ मिलेगी सफलता

धर्म डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 06 Nov 2019 05:24 AM IST
नारद पुराण
1 of 6
नारद पुराण
नारद मुनि भगवान विष्णु के परम भक्त होने के साथ ही परम ज्ञानी भी थे। इनके ज्ञान का संग्रह नारद पुराण में मिलता है जिसमें व्याकरण, गणित, ज्योतिष के अलावा कुछ ऐसे टिप्स बताए गए हैं जो न केवल घर गृहस्थी वालों के लिए फायदेमंद हैं बल्कि छात्रों के लिए भी बड़े ही काम के हैं। अगर छात्र इन बातों को याद कर लें तो यह तय है कि वह जीवन के किसी भी परीक्षा में सफल और अच्छे अंकों से पास हो सकते हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
मनचाहा जीवनसाथी और सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए करवाएं वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह : 9-नवंबर-2019
Order Now!
विज्ञापन
narad puran narad
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें आस्था समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। आस्था जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे पॉज़िटिव लाइफ़ फैक्ट्स,स्वास्थ्य संबंधी सभी धर्म और त्योहार आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

व्यभिचार
Religion

नारद पुराण के अनुसार व्यभिचार की क्या सजा मिलती है परलोक में

28 जनवरी 2017

जन्ममृत्युु
Spirituality

नारद पुराण के अनुसार ऐसे लोगों को मृत्यु के बाद फिर जन्म नहीं लेना पड़ता

19 जनवरी 2017

विज्ञापन
नच बलिए-9 के विनर प्रिंस व युविका आ रहे हैं मान्यवर के हल्द्वानी स्टोर, मिलें अपने चहेते सितारों से
Manyawar Mohey

नच बलिए-9 के विनर प्रिंस व युविका आ रहे हैं मान्यवर के हल्द्वानी स्टोर, मिलें अपने चहेते सितारों से
guru nanak dev ji quotes on guru nanak 550 birth anniversary
Wellness

Guru Nanak 550 Birth Anniversary: गुरु नानक देव जी के 10 अनमोल विचार

5 नवंबर 2019

गुरु नानक देव जी
Religion

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2019: देश के इन 10 प्रसिद्ध गुरुद्वारों में बरसती है गुरु नानक देव जी की कृपा

5 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

भगवान विष्णु
Religion

देवउठनी एकादशी 2019: जानिए पूजा का शुभ मुहूर्त और तुलसी विवाह की विधि

5 नवंबर 2019

according to garun puran always avoid these types of work
Wellness

सीख: हर काम में होना है सफल, तो भूलकर भी ना करें ऐसे 5 काम

5 नवंबर 2019

नच बलिए-9 के विनर प्रिंस व युविका आ रहे हैं मान्यवर के हल्द्वानी स्टोर, मिलें अपने चहेते सितारों से
Manyawar Mohey

नच बलिए-9 के विनर प्रिंस व युविका आ रहे हैं मान्यवर के हल्द्वानी स्टोर, मिलें अपने चहेते सितारों से
विज्ञापन
देवोत्थान एकादशी 2019
Festivals

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2019: सभी देवी देवता मनातें है इस दिन दीपोत्सव, भूलकर भी न करें ये 5 काम

5 नवंबर 2019

देवउठनी एकादशी
Festivals

देवउठनी एकादशी 2019: व्रत के दौरान इन उपायों से मिलेगा फल

4 नवंबर 2019

gopashtami 2019 importance and puja vidhi
Festivals

दिवाली के सात दिन बाद क्यों मनाई जाती है गोपाअष्टमी, जानें कथा और पूजन विधि

4 नवंबर 2019

lord shiva quotes
Wellness

सीख: भगवान शिव के स्वरूप से जानिए सफलता के सूत्र

4 नवंबर 2019

what to do on tulsi pujan 2019
Festivals

Tulsi Pujan 2019: 8 नवंबर को तुलसी पूजन, इन 5 उपायों से होंगे भगवान विष्णु खुश

4 नवंबर 2019

dev uthani ekadashi 2019 importance significance puja vidhi tulsi puja and tulsi shaligram vivah
Religion

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2019: क्यों मानी जाती है देवउठनी एकादशी सबसे खास, जानिए इसके बारे में सबकुछ

4 नवंबर 2019

shiv temple
Religion

Akshaya Amla Navami 2019: सुख समृद्धि के लिए करें एक साथ भगवान विष्णु और शिवजी की पूजा

4 नवंबर 2019

do not share these five secrets anyone
Wellness

जीवन मंत्र: किसी को भी नहीं बतानी चाहिए अपनी जिंदगी की ये पांच बातें

3 नवंबर 2019

lord shani dev justice of karma and happiness
Wellness

शनिवार विशेष: अच्छे कर्मों और मेहनत का फल देते हैं महाराज शनि देव 

2 नवंबर 2019

dev uthani ekadashi 2019 shubh muhurat puja vidhi significance and importance
Festivals

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2019: 8 नवंबर को देवउठनी एकादशी, सृष्टि का कार्यभार संभालेंगे भगवान विष्णु

2 नवंबर 2019

chhath
Festivals

Chhath puja 2019: छठ पूजा पर क्या करें और क्या न करें

2 नवंबर 2019

amla navami 2019 importance and puja vidhi
Festivals

जानें आंवला नवमी का महत्त्व कथा व पूजन विधि

2 नवंबर 2019

chanakya niti for enemies
Wellness

शत्रुओं से निपटने के लिए अपनाएं चाणक्य नीति

2 नवंबर 2019

chhath puja 2019 muhurat puja vidhi importance puja samagri
Festivals

Chhath Puja 2019: जानिए छठ पूजा विधि, शुभ मुहूर्त, धार्मिक और ज्योतिषीय महत्व

2 नवंबर 2019

नारद पुराण
नारद पुराण
narad
narad - फोटो : narad
narad
narad - फोटो : narad
narad
narad - फोटो : narad
narad jayanti
narad jayanti
नारद जी
नारद जी - फोटो : Social Media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

भाजपा-शिवसेना में जारी है सियासी गतिरोध, कांग्रेस-एनसीपी के नेताओं ने राज्यपाल से की मुलाकात

महाराष्ट्र में अभी तक सरकार के गठन पर सस्पेंस बना हुआ है। बैठकों का दौर जारी है।इस बीच राज्यपाल से मिले एनसीपी और कांग्रेस के नेता। देखिए रिपोर्ट

5 नवंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी 1:53

चंद्रयान-2: IISF में बोले पीएम मोदी- सब कुछ योजना के मुताबिक नहीं हुआ, फिर भी मिशन सफल था

5 नवंबर 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 8:33

ऑड-ईवन हो गया लागू, हर सवाल का जवाब मिलेगा यहां

5 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या 1:41

अयोध्या विवाद पर फैसले का वक्त करीब, यूपी भेजे गए 4 हजार जवान

5 नवंबर 2019

प्याज के दाम 1:08

100 रुपये किलो तक पहुंच सकते हैं प्याज के दाम

5 नवंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited