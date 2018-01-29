अपना शहर चुनें

चन्द्रग्रहण 2018: जानिए आपके शहर में किस समय दिखेगा ग्रहण और क्या होगा आपकी राशि पर असर

धर्म डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 29 Jan 2018 11:14 AM IST
माघ माह की पूर्मिमा को साल 2018 का पहला चंद्र ग्रहण 31 जनवरी के दिन दिखाई देगा। चन्द्र ग्रहण पूरे भारतवर्ष में दिखाई देगा। चन्द्रग्रहण 31 जनवरी की शाम को 5 बजकर 58 मिनट पर शुरू होगा और रात 8 बजकर 41 मिनट पर समाप्त होगा यानि ग्रहण की कुल अवधि 2 घंटे 43 मिनट होगी। इस दिन 12 घंटे तक भगवान के दर्शन करना अशुभ माना जाता, जिस कारण से मंदिरों के दरवाजे बंद रहेंगे इस दौरान किसी भी तरह की पूजा नहीं की जा सकती है।
