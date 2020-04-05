शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   fight against corona people light diyas in kullu mandi una

कुल्लू-मंडी में आतिशबाजी, ऊना में नर्सों ने जलाईं मोमबत्तियां, देखें पूरे प्रदेश का नजारा

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, शिमला, Updated Sun, 05 Apr 2020 10:35 PM IST
fight against corona people light diyas in kullu mandi una
1 of 8
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना वायरस के वैश्विक प्रकोप के बीच प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के आह्वान पर देश भर के साथ जिला ऊना में लोगों ने दीये जलाए। ऊना अस्पताल में डयूटी पर तैनात नर्सों ने मोमबत्ती जलाकर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के आह्वान का पूरा समर्थन किया।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
लॉकडाउन पीरियड में पाएं, अमर उजाला e-Paper Yearly Plan 1̶1̶9̶9̶ Rs.119 में
Click here
विज्ञापन
fight against corona people light diyas in kullu people light diyas in mandi people light diyas in una people light diyas in himachal

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

corona virus
Prayagraj

PrayagrajCoronaUpdate: प्रयागराज में मिला कोरोना का पहला पॉजिटिव केस, कौशाम्बी में भी एक संदिग्ध संक्रमित मिला

5 अप्रैल 2020

स्वास्थ्य टीम से मारपीट की गई।
Prayagraj

CoronaVirus: प्रयागराज में महिला की जांच करने पहुंची स्वास्थ्य टीम से अभद्रता

5 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
'अभिरुचि' एक नई पहल जो बना रही है छात्रों का भविष्य
Invertis university (Advertorial)

'अभिरुचि' एक नई पहल जो बना रही है छात्रों का भविष्य
पीएम मोदी की अपील के बाद दिखा ऐसा नजारा
Kanpur

#9Pm9Minute: दीपों की जगमग रोशनी के साथ एकजुट नजर आए कानपुर सहित आसपास के जिले, देखें तस्वीरें

5 अप्रैल 2020

कोरोना के खिलाफ जंग में लोगों ने जलाए दीये
Delhi NCR

#9Pm9Minute: कोरोना के खिलाफ जंग में एकजुट हुए लोग, जम्मू से लेकर गोरखपुर तक कुछ ऐसा दिखा नजारा, तस्वीरें

5 अप्रैल 2020

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान - 8 अप्रैल 2020
Astrology Services

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान - 8 अप्रैल 2020
Coronavirus In uttarakhand: people Celebrated 9 Minute Diwali with Pm narendra modi to defeat corona
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: देवभूमि ने जमीन पर दीये तो आसमान में आतिशबाजी से दिया सुरक्षित भारत का संदेश, तस्वीरें...

5 अप्रैल 2020

पश्चिमी यूपी में ऐसा दिखा नजारा
Meerut

कोरोना के खिलाफ जंग: पश्चिमी यूपी में कुछ ऐसा दिखा नौ मिनट की दीवाली का अद्भुत नजारा, देखें तस्वीरें

5 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

गोरखपुर शहर का नजारा।
Gorakhpur

आसमान से गोरखपुर शहर का कुछ ऐसा दिखा नजारा, लोगों ने कहा- दीवाली आ गई, तस्वीरें

5 अप्रैल 2020

अखंडता का महाप्रकाश
Agra

#LadengeCoronaSe: 'अखंडता के महाप्रकाश' से छटेगा कोरोना का अंधेरा, ब्रज ने दिया यह संदेश

5 अप्रैल 2020

'अभिरुचि' एक नई पहल जो बना रही है छात्रों का भविष्य
Invertis university (Advertorial)

'अभिरुचि' एक नई पहल जो बना रही है छात्रों का भविष्य
विज्ञापन
corona virus
Lucknow

#9Pm9Minute: कोरोना के खिलाफ जंग में राज्यपाल व सीएम ने जलाए दीप, लोगों ने दिया एकजुटता का संदेश

5 अप्रैल 2020

pm narendra modi diya jalao call supported in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल प्रदेश: कोरोना के खिलाफ मोमबत्ती और शंखनाद से दिखी एकजुटता, सीएम ने भी जलाए दीये

5 अप्रैल 2020

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान - 8 अप्रैल 2020
Astrology Services

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान - 8 अप्रैल 2020
मुंडन कराकर गश्त पर निकले पुलिसकर्मी
Agra

Coronavirus: बालों को वायरस से बचाने के लिए दरोगा सहित 75 पुलिसकर्मियों ने करा लिया मुंडन

5 अप्रैल 2020

चप्पे चप्पे पर ड्रोन से निगरानी
Kanpur

कोरोना संक्रमिताें की संख्या बढ़ने पर सील हुए कई इलाके, ड्रोन से निगरानी, जानकारी छिपाने पर रासुका

5 अप्रैल 2020

यमुना का साफ पानी
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः लॉकडाउन में साफ हुई यमुना, तस्वीरें दे रहीं स्वच्छता की गवाही

5 अप्रैल 2020

रामा मेडिकल कॉलेज के क्वारंटीन हाउस से निकालकर सीएचसी सरसौल में भर्ती किया गया
Kanpur

कानपुर में एक और जमाती कोरोना पॉजिटिव, अब तक तब्लीगी जमात के सात लाेगों में हुई संक्रमण की पुष्टि

5 अप्रैल 2020

शाहिदा परवीन और उनके होने वाले शौहर
Dehradun

#LadengeCoronaSe: आज बनना था दुल्हन, लेकिन निकाह से पहले निभाया वर्दी का फर्ज, ड्यूटी पर लौट आईं परवीन

5 अप्रैल 2020

गोरखपुर लॉकडाउन।
Gorakhpur

Coronavirus in Gorakhpur: गांव में सोशल डिस्टेंस का नहीं हो रहा पालन, तस्वीरों में देखें उड़ रही नियम की धज्जियां

5 अप्रैल 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur LockDown: बेवजह घर से निकल कर कोरोना को दावत दे रहे हैं लोग, पुलिस ने ऐसे सिखाया सबक, तस्वीरों में देखें पल-पल की अपडेट

5 अप्रैल 2020

प्रदूषण घटा तो दिखने लगीं मनोरम पहाड़ियां
Jammu

बड़ी खूबसूरत और बेनजीर ये कश्मीर की तस्वीर है, लॉकडाउन में घटा प्रदूषण फिर दिखने लगे मनोरम नजारे

5 अप्रैल 2020

देहरादून में ड्रोन से निगरानी
Dehradun

Uttarakhand Lockdown: ड्रोन से चप्पे-चप्पे पर निगरानी रख रही पुलिस, लोग घरों में कैद, तस्वीरों में देखें...

5 अप्रैल 2020

पत्नी रचना मिश्रा व बेटे आयुष्मान के साथ डॉ अशोक पांडे।
Gorakhpur

कोरोना की लड़ाई में गोरखपुर के ये दंपती बने खतरों के खिलाड़ी, जानें कौन हैं

5 अप्रैल 2020

लॉकडाउन का 12वां दिन
Kanpur

लॉकडाउन का 12वां दिन: सख्ती बढ़ी, चप्पे-चप्पे पर तैनात पुलिस, कानपुर सहित आसपास के जिलों की अपडेट

5 अप्रैल 2020

दीये
Baghpat

आज रात नौ बजे, रोशनी करें लेकिन रखें सावधानी, दीये जलाने से पहले न करें सैनिटाइजर का इस्तेमाल

5 अप्रैल 2020

- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
PIC
PIC - फोटो : अमर उजाला
PIC
PIC - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited