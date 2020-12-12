शहर चुनें
तस्वीरें: विद्या बालन ने धर्मशाला में लिया पैराग्लाइडिंग का आनंद, निहारीं धौलाधार की पहाड़ियां

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, बैजनाथ(कांगड़ा), Updated Sat, 12 Dec 2020 05:17 PM IST
विद्या बालन ने की पैराग्लाइडिंग
विद्या बालन ने की पैराग्लाइडिंग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
साहसिक खेल पैराग्लाइडिंग के लिए विश्व में दूसरे स्थान पर आने वाली हिमाचल के कांगड़ा जिले की बीड़ बिलिंग घाटी में बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री अभिनेत्री विद्या बालन ने टेंडम उड़ान भरकर धौलाधार की पहाड़ियों को निहारा। इस दौरान उन्होंने उड़ान का भरपूर आनंद लिया। 
विद्या बालन ने की पैराग्लाइडिंग
विद्या बालन ने की पैराग्लाइडिंग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अभिनेत्री विद्या बालन
अभिनेत्री विद्या बालन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विद्या बालन ने की पैराग्लाइडिंग
विद्या बालन ने की पैराग्लाइडिंग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विद्या बालन ने की पैराग्लाइडिंग
विद्या बालन ने की पैराग्लाइडिंग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मनाली में विद्या बालन(फाइल)
मनाली में विद्या बालन(फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
