एम्स में सीनियर नर्सिंग ऑफिसर समेत बनने का मौका, निकली बंपर वैकेंसी

जॉब डेस्क/ अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 03:16 PM IST
aiims recruitment 2018: vacancy in 700 nursing officers and other posts
ऑल इंडिया इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ मेडिकल साइंसेज ने बंपर वैकेंसी निकाली हैं। सीनियर नर्सिंग ऑफिसर और नर्सिंग ऑफिसर बनने का शानदार मौका है। आवेदकों का चयन परीक्षा के आधार पर होगा।

वेबसाइट : www.aiimsbhopal.edu.in 

कुल पदः 700 

पदों के नाम : सीनियर नर्सिंग ऑफिसर/नर्सिंग ऑफिसर

शैक्षणिक योग्यताः  बीएससी नर्सिंग व निर्धारित अन्य योग्यताएं।

आयु सीमा : 21 से 35 वर्ष / 21 से 30 वर्ष (पदानुसार) 

अंतिम तिथि : 06 मार्च, 2018  

ऐसे करें आवेदन : इन पदों पर ऑफलाइन आवेदन मान्य होंगे।
