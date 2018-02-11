अपना शहर चुनें

10वीं और 12वीं पास के लिए सरकारी मेडिकल कॉलेज में रिक्तियां, ऐसे करें आवेदन

जॉब डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 11:45 AM IST
GMC Srinagar Recruitment 2018 Notification
गवर्नमेंट मेडिकल कॉलेज श्रीनगर ने 110 पदों के लिए वैकेंसी निकाली है। उम्मीदवारों के लिए योग्यता 10वीं और 12वीं पास है।

कुल पद: 110
पद का नाम: क्लास-IV      
शैक्षणिक योग्यता: न्यूनतम 10वीं पास व अधिकतम 12वीं पास                    
आयु सीमा: 18 से 40 वर्ष 
अंतिम तिथि: 12 मार्च, 2018  
