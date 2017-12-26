Download App
AIIMS में वॉक-इन-इंटरव्यू के जरिए नौकरी, आवेदन निःशुल्क

जॉब डेस्क/ अमर उजाला

Updated Tue, 26 Dec 2017 08:33 AM IST
Walk-in-interview in AIIMS Jodhpur for Junior Resident and Demonstrator post

एम्स, जोधपुर (AIIMS) में वॉक-इन-इंटरव्यू के जरिए नौकरी का मौका है। इच्छुक उम्मीदवार साक्षात्कार के दिन मांगे गए सभी दस्तावेजों के साथ प्रातः10 बजे निर्धारित स्थल पर पहुंचें। आवेदन से जुड़ी अन्य जानकारी के लिए आगे की स्लाइड पर क्लिक करें...

